90 Day Fiance fans aren’t excited for another season of David and Annie or Loren and Alexei

90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t excited about David, Annie, Loren, and Alexei’s spinoff shows. Pic credit: @toborowsky_david and @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Fan-favorite couples David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan and Loren and Alexei Brovarnik snagged themselves 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, but viewers aren’t exactly thrilled to watch.

90 Day Fiance recently announced that Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days and Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later this month.

Taking to their official Instagram, 90 Day Fiance shared some preview clips from both shows and announced the spinoffs’ premiere dates.

In the comments section, hundreds of 90 Day Fiance viewers shared their opinions on the spinoffs, and many of them expressed boredom with the first seasons, noting they won’t be watching Season 2 of either show.

“AGAIN?? 🙄😬🤡🗑🗑🗑,” read one comment from a disinterested 90 Day Fiance fan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another wrote, “I already told my hubby, we are NOT going to watch these two. Lost interest. Next >>>.”

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Season 2 of David & Annie and Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

One disgruntled 90 Day Fiance fan felt TLC is “slapping long time, loyal viewers in the face” with David and Annie and Loren and Alexei’s storylines, which they felt are becoming stale.

Another commenter called the spinoffs “boring” and suggested TLC employ different couples to get their own spinoffs.

Calling 90 Day Fiance a show for “washed up has beens,” another adversary expressed their boredom with the “same people season after season.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Season 1 recap of David, Annie, Loren and Alexei’s spinoffs, what’s to come in Season 2

Loren and Alexei debuted their international love story during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance while David and Annie first captured viewers’ attention during Season 5 of the flagship series.

During Season 1 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, viewers watched Loren and Alexei welcome their son, Asher, who spent time in the NICU after being born prematurely. Viewers witnessed their struggles as they raised two under two before welcoming their third child, daughter Ariel Raya, off-camera earlier this year.

Season 2 teases Loren considering a vasectomy for Alexei after learning they’re expecting their third child soon after welcoming their second child.

David and Annie’s first season of After the 90 Days covered the couple’s struggles with Annie’s brother Jordan and cousin Amber gaining entry to the United States. A preview for the new season teases that David and Annie could be expecting their first child. The clip ends on a cliffhanger, with Annie asking an ultrasound technician, “Holy cow. What am I doing?”

The verdict is in, and many 90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t excited for the Season 2 of the two latest spinoffs. So, will you be watching?

Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days debuts on Monday, December 12 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+ followed by Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days at 10:30/9:30.