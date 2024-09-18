90 Day Fiance fans are ‘speechless’ over Rob Warne’s new look: ‘So handsome!’

Rob Warne is sporting a fresh new hairstyle, and his fans can’t get enough.

90 Day Fiance fans are used to seeing Rob with his long curls, but he recently traded in his ringlets for a drastic change: a buzzcut.

The 33-year-old showed off his new look this week in a hunky up-close selfie on Instagram, which he’s now using as his new profile picture.

Rob stared intently at the camera in the photo, expressionless, showing off his close-cropped new hairstyle.

The photo was geotagged in Las Vegas, Nevada, and captioned, “This isn’t your typical lightskin selling face post🤔😂 ok it kinda is but what do yall think of the hair? Lol.”

Many of Rob’s 120,000 Instagram followers obliged and headed to the comments to let him know what they thought of his new hairstyle.

Most commenters agreed that Rob looked handsome with his short new hairstyle but that he could pull off any look.

90 Day Fiance viewers love Rob’s new look

One Instagram user admitted they preferred Rob with longer hair but told him he pulls off the short hairstyle “very very very well.”

Others agreed they loved Rob’s curls but noted that the Los Angeles native “can never look bad.”

Pic credit: @robwarne_/Instagram

Rob’s new look left one 90 Day Fiance fan “speechless.”

“So handsome, you would look great with any hairstyle but this one shows off all your features!” the fan added.

More admirers flocked to the comments to let Rob know he’s a “very handsome man” with either hairstyle and that he looks “amazing with or without” his curls.

One of Rob’s admirers took a shot at his ex, Sophie Sierra, writing, “I could never understand how homegirl didn’t climb on you any chance she got.”

Echoing the sentiment, @patriciakeegan3 added, “[Sophie] lost out! I’d keep him smiling!”

Rob’s tumultuous love life with Sophie Sierra

Sophie and Rob’s relationship woes were featured in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? following their debut in Season 10 of the flagship series.

The couple fought more than they got along, so 90 Day Fiance fans weren’t surprised when they decided to go their separate ways.

Not long after their split, rumors began swirling that Rob already had a new woman in his life.

Per TV Season Spoilers, Rob shared a video in his Instagram Stories, including a mystery brunette in the background.

The unidentified woman appeared from behind as Rob filmed a sports car in a display window, but Rob declined to mention her.

This got 90 Day Fiance fans’ tongues wagging, surmising that Rob is dating again following his and Sophie’s breakup.

Meanwhile, Sophie has been linked to The Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson.

The two were spotted mingling at an event last month, but Sophie shot down rumors they were romantically involved, calling the gossip “Not true.”

Amid Rob and Sophie’s split, word on the street is that the former couple will appear in two more 90 Day Fiance spinoffs.

Social media hearsay suggests that Rob and Sophie will be cast members in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort and/or possibly Season 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

According to a 90 Day Fiance source, Rob and Sophie are waiting to file for divorce because their storyline is still airing and about to continue on TLC.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.