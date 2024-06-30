90 Day Fiance fans are not impressed with David Toborowsky’s latest cosmetic procedure

David Toborowsky is sporting a new look, but his critics are far from impressed with the results.

The 90 Day Fiance star showed off his new eyebrows on social media, and although he and his wife, Annie Suwan, were pleased with his new look, his critics were anything but.

Annie first shared footage of David showing off his newly microbladed eyebrows on Instagram ahead of the weekend in a Reel she captioned, “Ok mister Hollywood 🤣🤣❤❤❤.”

David visited Erica Kovitz, a celebrity microblading artist at Beverly Hills Microblading, who has performed her work on Botched star Dr. Nassif’s eyebrows.

The post was reshared on @90dayfianceupdate’s Instagram page in a post captioned, “David got his eyebrows done… 👀.”

In the comments section of @90dayfianceupdate’s post, 90 Day Fiance fans expressed their opinions, and the consensus was that David’s new eyebrows are not a good look for him.

90 Day Fiance viewers think David’s new brows aren’t a good look

Some of David’s critics felt as though his eyebrows looked “too feminine” and “so plastic.”

90 Day Fiance fans aren’t loving David’s new brows. Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

Another Instagram user wrote that David’s brows are “giving PeeWee Herman vibes.”

“Nooooo!” and “Yikes!” read other critics’ comments, with one using a gif of a man vomiting to convey how they felt about David’s look.

David’s critics continued to bash his new look. Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

Other disparagers called David’s appearance “Creepy” and “So revolting,” with one adding, “Gag me with a spoon.”

David’s first microblading procedure caught Snoop Dogg’s attention

It appears that David’s eyebrows are a touch-up from a previous session back in 2022.

As Monsters and Critics reported, David visited the same location to have his eyebrows microbladed, and it caught the attention of a high-profile rapper, Snoop Dogg.

David shared footage of himself having his brows microbladed in the Reel, which he set to Snoop’s song Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang.

The video caught Snoop’s attention online, and the rapper posted it to his own Instagram page, receiving nearly 100,000 likes.

What did David have done to his eyebrows?

So, what is the procedure that David had done to transform his eyebrow hair?

According to the spa where he had the work done, microblading is “a cosmetic tattooing technique used to create the appearance of fuller, more defined eyebrows.”

The procedure uses a handheld tool with a row of minuscule needles that deposit pigment under the skin, resulting in hair-like strokes. The result is intended to look like natural eyebrow hairs.

The $1,250 procedure is semi-permanent and can last up to two years — the exact time period that David waited to have his touched up.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.