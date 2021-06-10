90 Day Fiance: Fans are afraid Darcey’s daughters are already taking after her heavy makeup and filter usage

90 Day Fiance fans are speculating if Darcey Silva’s daughters are feeling the same insecurities as their mom because fans have noticed the girl’s trend toward heavy makeup. Pic credit: TLC

After 90 Day Fiance fans saw Darcey’s oldest daughter Aniko’s overly done look at Miss Connecticut Teen USA, a discussion was started about whether Darcey’s daughters are sharing their mom’s insecurities about the way they look.

Darcey is known for her heavy makeup and filters, wigs, and numerous and continuous plastic surgeries to try and make herself look younger.

Aniko posted several TikToks during Miss Connecticut Teen USA which sparked fan interest in the teen’s makeup, hair, and filter habits. Her TikTok actually has a few videos where Aniko and her sister Aspen appear highly done up, and many viewers think this trend is Darcey’s doing.

90 Day Fiance fans think Darcey has influenced her daughter’s trend toward heavy makeup

90 Day Fiance fans have noticed that Darcey’s two daughters have trended towards heavy makeup and filter usage and are generally going for a much older look, and they think that Darcey has influenced the 15 and 14-year old in this way.

One well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @this_mommy_says_bad_words said, “Darcey’s insecurities seem to be rubbing off on her daughters. Those girls are gorgeous and don’t need all the makeup and filters, but here they are.”

These comments accompanied the TikTok that Aniko had posted with intense hair and makeup.

The general feeling between 90 Day Fiance fans in the comments of this post was sadness over Darcey’s daughters feeling like they need all the extra makeup and filters to overcome their insecurities like their mother.

One fan even went so far as to say, “They all need therapy for their self-image issues. So sad.”

Another said, “Like her mother…..They are going the same way! So sad!”

90 Day Fiance fans reacted to the notion that Darcey’s self-image issues are rubbing off on her daughter’s appearances. Pic credit: @this_mommy_says_bad_words/Instagram

Darcey’s daughters will be exposed to a lot more drama on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey

Since the trailer for Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey came out, viewers took note of all the drama that they can expect from Darcey and Stacey and how it will affect Darcey’s daughters.

As Darcey’s notoriously messy love life plays out with her new beau Georgi, Darcey’s girls will be along for the ride as they watch her mom potentially mess up another relationship.

The hope among viewers is that it will all work out in the end, but they know that Darcey creates problems where there are none and this trend can be expected to continue into Season 2.

Darcey & Stacey Season 2 debuts on Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.