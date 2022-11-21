News 90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik poses in minidress and fringed jacket for date night with Alexei

Loren Brovarnik showed off her toned physique and fashion sense during a night out without the kids. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram 90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik enjoyed a rooftop dinner with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, and showed off her incredible figure and fashion sense while she was at it. These days, Loren has her hands full as the mom of three under three: sons Shai, 2, Asher, 1, and daughter Ariel, 2 months.

Over the weekend, the TLC star joined Alexei for some much-needed self-care in the form of dinner sans kids.

Loren shared some pics from their date night on her Instagram Stories. In the first slide, Loren posed in front of her full-length mirror for an outfit selfie.

For her and Alexei’s dinner date, Loren opted for an off-white, vintage-inspired fringed jacket paired with a black minidress.

Loren donned a pair of black, strappy heels and wore her long, dark hair in a chic bun. She accessorized with a black, quilted Chanel handbag, a pair of stud earrings, and a black manicure, which perfectly complemented her look.

“She cleans up,” Loren captioned the mirror selfie.

Loren “cleaned up” for a night on the town. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In another snap, Loren shared another mirror selfie as she stood in a red-lit room from inside Rosa Sky, which boasts “panoramic views of the shimmering Miami skyline” from the 22nd floor of the AC & Element Hotel Miami Downtown.

Before a rose-covered backdrop, Loren showed off her toned legs and stylish side, captioning the pic, “She is a 🌹,” and tagging the restaurant.

Loren and Alexei enjoyed a kids-free dinner at the Rosa Sky: Rooftop Bar & Lounge. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Another share from Loren’s IG Stories showed her and Alexei enjoying their dinner, overlooking the Miami skyline. Loren tagged some friends who joined them for dinner and captioned it, “Saturday Vibes.”

Loren Brovarnik’s work as a popular social media influencer

Loren often uses her IG Stories and Feed to promote various brands and products that she uses and loves, including everything from furniture to health and beauty items to baby must-haves.

Loren’s cropped jacket from her date night is the Midnight Jacket from Elan (tagged in her post), which buttons down and has a raw hem. It retails for $126.

Elan, formed in 1991, touts itself as having “catered to the active fashionista who’s fueled as much with ambition as she is by adventure.”

The line offers something for everyone, from Bohemian beachwear to cozy athleisure attire.

