90 Day Fiance exes Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa spotted together in California

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are putting their kids first.

The 90 Day Fiance exes may not be together anymore, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still spend time together.

90 Day Fiance fans learned of Kalani and Asuelu’s breakup during their appearance in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

After Kalani discovered that Asuelu had cheated on her multiple times, contracting an STD of sorts during his last rendezvous, she called it quits on their marriage.

These days, Kalani has moved on with her new boyfriend, Dallas Nuez.

Kalani and Dallas recently welcomed a daughter, Masina Bee, becoming a blended family with Kalani and Asuelu’s two boys, Oliver and Kennedy.

Kalani enjoyed a day at Disneyland with her three children

Earlier this month, Kalani took her three kids to Disneyland in California and uploaded a series of photos on Instagram.

In the pics, she, Oliver, Kennedy, and Masina posed around the park, and in the caption, Kalani wrote, “My besties 🏰🩷”

Kalani’s baby daddy, Dallas, was nowhere to be seen in the photos, but according to a 90 Day Fiance fan, she wasn’t alone at the park with her three kids.

A 90 Day Fiance fan spotted Kalani with her ex, Asuelu

On Reddit, u/Funny-Store-6226 uploaded a photo of herself with Kalani after running into her at Disneyland.

“I saw a familiar face in the Star wars land. It was Kalani!” read the caption

The 90 Day Fiance fan added that Kalani was with her ex, Asuelu.

The exes’ sons enjoyed some rides with their dad while Kalani “[hung] back to chill” with her daughter, Masina.

“She was so nice. And look so PRETTY for being at Disneyland with 3 kids and an ex!” the caption continued.

“She was very nice. I didn’t say anything to him cause…like why? But I did really admire that they were [there] co-parenting 👍🏽🎉”

As Kalani and Asuelu revealed during their marriage retreat on 90 Day: The Last Resort, although their romantic relationship didn’t work out, they would remain committed to peacefully co-parenting their boys.

Asuelu’s relationship status remains to be seen amid his split from Kalani

Although Kalani took Asuelu up on his offer to hook up with a “hall pass,” it appears that Asuelu is either still single or keeping his romantic life off social media.

At one point, 90 Day Fiance fans were certain they had evidence that Asuleu had hooked up with another cast member from the franchise, Winter Everett, sister of Chantel Everett.

The duo was spotted getting cozy together at an Atlanta nightclub last year, sparking rumors they were romantically involved.

However, despite being caught canoodling on camera, Asuleu and Winter denied the gossip they were dating.

Asuelu went on record during a live video, telling his followers, “No, I am not dating da Winter [sic]. Oh my goodness gracious.”

Then Winter issued a statement to In Touch, telling the publication, “I’m extremely vexed over the outcome of this situation.”

“To each their own, but personally, I desire a mature and authentic partnership,” she added.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, December 2, at 8/7c on TLC.