90 Day Fiance exclusive: Kelly Brown responds to Molly Hopkins breakup drama

This week was revealing for former 90 Day Fiance couple Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, when a report citing multiple anonymous sources gave what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes peek into their tumultuous relationship.

Now, in an exclusive with Monsters and Critics, Kelly has confirmed allegations of other men involved in their relationship, also speaking about the altercation he had with Molly’s 23-year-old daughter Olivia at the end of last year.

“All I have to say is she [Molly] played with other men, and what occurred on November 21, 2022, at LiviRae, was an unfortunate verbal incident that we all, as a family, expected to remain private,” Kelly said.

“It is disappointing that Olivia chooses to make the incident public three months later. Although the timing is interesting, I wish Molly and her daughters all the best, and I’m grateful that I’m moving on with my life,” he continued.

The split between the former 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life couple was confirmed earlier this month after speculation about their relationship status swirled for months.

Anonymous sources have made various claims of her being involved with multiple men in the lead-up to and during her relationship with Kelly.

It was previously reported that Molly was actually engaged when she signed her contract for 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. According to Word On The Street Reality, who spoke to her alleged ex-fiance, her decision to join the show reportedly prompted him to break off the engagement and return the $15,000 ring he bought for Molly.

The subsequent romance between Molly and Kelly was then followed on screen when he decided to leave his 20-year career with the NYPD and move to Georgia to be with her.

However, Kelly reportedly soon found out that Molly wasn’t truly invested in an exclusive relationship and was still communicating intimately with other men.

Molly Hopkins is claimed to have relationships with other men while with Kelly

According to WOTSR, the wife of one of the men Molly was claimed to have been involved with contacted Kelly and sent him screenshots of lewd pics and texts allegedly sent to her husband by Molly.

When confronted, Molly reportedly denied the affair, calling the man a “clout-chaser” and liar. Kelly is said to have decided to believe her.

However, it’s claimed Molly was also involved with another married man, a local dentist, who reportedly spent a lot of time at the LiviRae shop she co-owned with her former friend and business partner, Cynthia Decker.

Molly is said to have refused to stop communicating with the married dentist, despite Kelly’s pleas, so he reportedly asked the shop manager to ban the man from showing up at the store.

90 Day Fiance couple Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown’s relationship secretly unravels

The story of Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown’s troubled relationship began to unravel earlier this month when Kelly posted a hateful email on Instagram that he allegedly received from Molly’s daughter Olivia.

The email was captioned, “This is what I had to deal with when I moved to Georgia, but they will paint a innocent picture.”

Viewers were left wanting to know why Olivia would have sent it, and it didn’t take long for the 23-year-old to respond — claiming Kelly “choke-slammed” her during an argument last November at the LiviRae shop.

On February 2, 2023, Olivia reportedly filed a police report accusing Kelly of the alleged assault back in November. Kelly denied the allegations when the story broke.

Olivia then brought Cynthia into it by claiming she didn’t have video footage of the assault because Cynthia was the only one who could access the recorded footage from the store’s CCTV.

Cynthia discovered through the press that she was named in the police report, and publicly disputed the claims.

The incident was reportedly the end for Kelly and Molly. Molly released a statement via her manager, Dominique Echinton, on February 5, 2023.

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” she wrote.

“Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

Kelly moved from New York to Georgia to build a relationship with Molly

After moving to Georgia, Kelly got an apartment and began spending more time helping Molly with the kids and operations at the LiviRae Lingerie store.

Molly’s life is said to revolve around the store. Kelly was apparently happy to help out and, at the same time, build a relationship with Molly’s daughters, Kensley and Olivia.

Molly’s daughter Kensley has special needs, but Kelly reportedly made the time to bond with her and even took her to a daddy-daughter dance for the first time.

Meanwhile, Kelly is said to have grown more concerned about the behavior being exhibited by Molly’s adult daughter Olivia and her live-in boyfriend, Matt.

Olivia works as a cashier at Molly’s store, and her boyfriend also reportedly spent time there.

According to Word On The Street Reality, police were called to the store on January 22 because, in the words of a source they spoke to, Olivia was “out of control again”.

In a Cobb County police report, Olivia is said to have called dispatch for help in having a long-term employee removed from the store after she and Cynthia disagreed over whether the employee should be fired.

The police report says that officers told her it was not a matter that could be dealt with by the police, but they advised her to “stay away from Cynthia when she is at the store in order to keep the incident from escalating”.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and streams on Discovery+.