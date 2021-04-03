90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas will sell photos of her feet on OnlyFans

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas does well on OnlyFans. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas is taking her OnlyFans game to the next level. The long-time girlfriend of Corey Rathgeber proves she’s willing to go the extra mile just to satisfy her subscribers.

Evelin is one of the many cast members who successfully made it to the famous subscription-based site. She’s been making some serious money by sharing sexy content on the platform, but the reality star isn’t done yet.

Apparently, she has something more in store for her fans, including those with some fetishes.

90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas back to grinding hard on OnlyFans

Evelin Villegas continues to rake in the money on OnlyFans. The 90 Day Fiance star has been grinding extra hard on the infamous adult-based site sharing sexier content for her subscribers.

Previously, Corey Rathgeber’s fiancee revealed that she already generated over $53,000 in just less than a year after launching her page. Evelin’s earnings continue to soar as she regularly shares spicier content.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb has been doing so well that she managed to provide financial help for her family. Evelin also assisted her parents in getting their house fixed.

Aside from that, she was also able to buy a beachfront property and pamper herself often with travel and other luxuries. It seems Evelin is still not satisfied with her earnings yet. The reality star continues to come up with fresh ideas to keep her subscribers wanting more.

Evelin open to fans’ foot fetishes

Recently, Evelin Villegas revealed that she’s open to doing extra services for fans who requested them. During a Q&A session, the 90 Day Fiance cast member said she’s willing to sell her feet pictures to those interested.

Evelin said anyone who wants to have a photo of her feet can request it on her OnlyFans and she will definitely do them — for a price, of course. This isn’t the first time Evelin expressed her eagerness to try something new for her fans.

Previously, the 90 Day Fiance celeb said she considers going all out on OnlyFans in the future. “I don’t show frontal nudes but one day I will,” she added. “I believe the human body is beautiful and it should be [loved] instead of [sexualized] and [judged]. OnlyFans [has opened] a safe place to show my sexy side without judgments.”

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas will sell feet photos on OnlyFans. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin shows support to Corey Rathgeber after his accident

Meanwhile, Evelin Villegas continues to show her support for Corey Rathgeber after his Indo board accident. The 90 Day Fiance star took her boyfriend to the hospital for his follow-up checkup, and things seem to be doing fine.

Corey revealed that his x-rays and MRI results showed he doesn’t need surgery. He said he only needs to do physical therapy and rest to recover from his injuries.

