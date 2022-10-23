90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas wears body-hugging cutout dress to recent wedding

Evelin Villegas stuns in black dress for a wedding. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas looked stunning as she attended the wedding of her close friends.

She was accompanied by her husband, Corey Rathgeber, and the former stars of The Other Way appeared to have enjoyed their night out as they danced and celebrated love.

The two have come a long way in their relationship, so fans may be excited to see them having a good time together and enjoying each other’s company.

Evelin understood the assignment and dressed perfectly for the occasion. She wore a form-fitting black dress that landed just at her feet.

The dress featured a knee-high slit on the side, a plunging neckline, and cutouts near the ribs.

Evelin complemented her dress with a pair of nude heels. She kept her makeup simple with a soft glam look and slicked down her hair while adding a center part. Corey matched her vibes by wearing all-black as well.

Evelin Villegas is not interested in having kids

Now that Evelin and Corey are finally in a good place in their relationship, she is getting bombarded with questions about when the two will start a family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Corey is ready to bring kids into the world, Evelin doesn’t seem to share those sentiments. In the past, she’s stated she doesn’t feel the urge to have kids, although she did not completely shut down the option.

The topic was a brief issue for the couple early in their relationship. And while they have not shared the details of their future plans, Evelin has made it clear that her current focus is on her marriage, her business, and enjoying her life without the responsibilities of a baby.

As fans continue to ask if she has changed her mind, Evelin just wants them to know she is living her best life at the moment and does not see how kids fit into her current lifestyle.

Corey Rathgeber settles in Ecuador

Now that the couple has overcome the issues that were causing troubles in their relationship, Corey has now become a resident of Ecuador.

Knowing that Evelin was not in love with the idea of living in America, Corey did everything he could to ensure he could remain in her home country as they continued building their lives together. They are now married and working together, which was the goal and the main reason Corey moved to Ecuador.

Corey is currently living in Evelin’s hometown on a visa and hopes to apply for permanent citizenship in just a couple of years. Things for Corey and Evelin are going well, and he has no plans to return to the U.S. outside of visiting his loved ones.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.