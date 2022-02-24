90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas talks ‘happy’ marriage with Corey Rathgeber, confirms another spinoff

Evelin Villegas revealed what she and Corey Rathgeber changed to become a happy couple. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin Villegas revealed what changed for the better in her marriage to Corey Rathgeber and shared whether they’ll appear in anymore 90 Day Fiance spinoff shows.

Evelin and Corey haven’t appeared on TV since their season ended on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Since then, the couple has been doing plenty of traveling and running their bar and restaurant in Engabao, Ecuador, as evidenced by their Instagram accounts.

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas says couples’ therapy, traveling keep her and Corey Rathgeber happy

Recently, Evelin answered a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and opened up about the state of her and Corey’s marriage and their future with the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

One question from one of Evelin’s fans read, “You and Corey were doing really bad and now you are happy. What changed?”

Evelin revealed at least two things she and Corey have been doing to keep their happiness alive.

“Couples therapy and traveling helped a lot,” Evelin revealed. “Trust is something that takes years to build but can be gone in seconds.”

Evelin added, “We are still working [through] our issues and know that there’s always sunshine after the storm 💕.”

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin says she and Corey will film another 90 Day Fiance spinoff

Next, a curious fan asked Evelin about her and Corey’s intentions to film or not for any other 90 Day Fiance spinoff shows.

“Yes, we are not going away 🤣,” Evelin told her fans, making it clear that viewers should prepare to see more of her and Corey on reality TV.

In addition to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Evelin and Corey, who have no plans to add babies to their family, have also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: What Now? and 90 Day Fiance: Love Games.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

When 90 Day Fiance viewers last watched Evelin and Corey’s journey on The Other Way, Corey feared that Evelin might back out of their wedding. The couple revealed they had eloped a year prior to their wedding playing out on the show, shocking their families and viewers alike.

90 Day Fiance fans weren’t sure Corey and Evelin had what it took, especially after Corey’s full-blown relationship with a woman named Jenny from Peru was exposed.

These days, however, it looks as though Corey and Evelin are dedicating their time and effort towards making their marriage last.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.