90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas struts on the beach in cheeky pink bikini

Evelin Villegas made a video showing off her figure in a pink bikini. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Evelin Villegas recently strutted her incredible figure down the beach as her confidence was on full display in a pink cheeky bikini.

The 29-year-old Ecuador native is from a small beach town and she currently lives there with her American husband, Corey Rathgeber.

Throughout Evelin’s Instagram, there are shots of her enjoying the beach and showing off her fun and flirty side. Often pictured with her is Corey and their husky.

90 Day Fiance followed Corey and Evelin’s journey on several seasons of The Other Way and they also made appearances on 90 Day Diaries.

These days, Evelin and Corey own and operate a bar/restaurant in Evelin’s hometown, Engabao, and they live in a house on the beach as well.

After getting married on Season 3 of The Other Way, the pair seem to still be happy in love and may have been able to put their past drama behind them.