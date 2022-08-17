90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas struts on the beach in cheeky pink bikini

90 Day Fiance alum Evelin Villegas recently strutted her incredible figure down the beach as her confidence was on full display in a pink cheeky bikini.
The 29-year-old Ecuador native is from a small beach town and she currently lives there with her American husband, Corey Rathgeber.
Throughout Evelin’s Instagram, there are shots of her enjoying the beach and showing off her fun and flirty side. Often pictured with her is Corey and their husky.
90 Day Fiance followed Corey and Evelin’s journey on several seasons of The Other Way and they also made appearances on 90 Day Diaries.
These days, Evelin and Corey own and operate a bar/restaurant in Evelin’s hometown, Engabao, and they live in a house on the beach as well.
After getting married on Season 3 of The Other Way, the pair seem to still be happy in love and may have been able to put their past drama behind them.
Evelin Villegas shared a flirty video in a pink bikini with 90 Day Fiance fans
Evelin shared a video to her private Instagram of more than 200k followers that showed her strutting down the beach.
Someone, most likely Corey, appeared to be filming Evelin as she walked down the sand and put her hands overhead to adjust her ponytail.
After making exaggerated walking gestures showing off her backside, Evelin stopped, turned around, and posed for the camera before she walked in its direction.
In the video, Evelin was wearing a pink bikini that was complimentary to her shape.
Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber may move back to the US together
When Evelin and Corey were on Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries, Corey revealed that he had Visa issues staying in Ecuador and would have to go back to the US and file again from there.
He asked Evelin to come with him even though she claims to have had a horrible time around Corey’s friends, family, and hometown when she lived there previously.
Evelin’s sisters, who openly dislike Corey, advised her not to go and to focus on her business endeavors in Ecuador instead.
Surprisingly to both Corey and Evelin herself, Evelin chose to move forward with the spousal Visa for her to join Corey in America.
Evelin’s one stipulation was that they get approval from Corey’s mom who happily agreed and said that she would do everything possible to make Evelin feel more comfortable than before.
