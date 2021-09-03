90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas spotted wearing items from Darcey Silva’s clothing line

Evelin Villegas was spotted wearing House of Eleven by the Silva twins. Pic credit: YouTube

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Evelin Villegas was recently spotted on a sunny beach sporting some accessories from Darcey Silva’s clothing line, House of Eleven.

The 90 Day Fiance star snapped a picture of herself enjoying a fun beach day with a friend in Ecuador. On top of her head was a pink truckers hat with the Silva twins logo.

Evelin matched the baby pink hat with her tribal fringe bikini. The TLC star’s friend wore a criss-cross blue bathing suit while standing behind her. Both girls looked to be enjoying an Aperol Spritz.

There was no sign of Corey in the tropical photo, but he probably wasn’t too far away since the couple has given every indication that they are both still living in Ecuador.

Is Evelin promoting House of Eleven?

The 90 Day Fiance star’s beach body has won her numerous endorsement deals from bikini designers but has she also won the admiration of Darcey and Stacey?

The twins have come out with their own swimwear line aptly named Silva Swim. Darcey and Stacey have a range of transparent mesh robes and cover-ups, not to mention a sizeable selection of neutral-colored one and two-piece bathing suits.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

The Silva twins may have a new model

It wouldn’t be a bad PR move if the Silva twins teamed up with a fellow co-star from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Both the twins and Evelin have a huge following on social media and could probably help one another make a good amount of money.

Even if Evelin was only wearing the hat to protect her face and provide her with some shade, TLC fans loved the thought of the women supporting one another.

90 Day Fiance fans are watching Evelin try to convince herself to walk down the aisle with Corey Rathgeber. The opening episode showed the duo back together but not living happily ever after.

It seems Corey has worn his reluctant bride down, and she has caved on her marriage demands. But a nasty secret may be about to derail the couple for good.

Until the drama overflows, Evelin seems content with living in her many bikinis and enjoys the island vibe. Hopefully, fans will be able to see a beautiful beach wedding, and who knows, maybe Darcey and Stacey will be the ones designing the wedding dress.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.