90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas speaks on trying to keep her panic attacks under control

Evelin Villegas speaks on anxiety and panic attacks. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas responded to a recent question about her ongoing battle with panic attacks and the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum shared some helpful tips.

Evelin has opened up on social media several times about her mental health issues which include anxiety as well. A few months ago, she admitted that her challenges started in 2016 and have continued ever since.

The 32-year-old shared that in 2021 she got a temporary reprieve but that didn’t last very long. Her anxiety and pain attacks returned and became a constant in her life, affecting her ability to do basic things.

Even pleasant experiences such as taking a vacation can be a nightmare for Evelin who gets anxiety before getting on a plane. Eventually, however, she sought help for her issues and started seeing a therapist.

She has been making some leeway lately and has even taken a few vacations with her husband Corey Rathegber over the past few months.

During a recent chat with her social media followers, the TLC star shared some details about how she’s been trying to manage her condition.

Evelin Villegas gives an update on her battle with panic attacks

During an Instagram Q&A, one person asked Evelin, “Are you still experiencing panic attacks, and do you have any tips [on] how to face them?”

“Yes I do,” responded the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum who noted that “therapy helps to unload for sure.” However, she had a few other tips as well.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Evelin noted that she has changed her diet with “less sugar, no coffee, no alcohol (not anymore).” She also suggested, “Valeriana drops, passiflora syrup, and lots of chamomile tea.”

“Learning to say no to things or people that are not good for your energy, listen to your body, push yourself little by little to get out of your comfort zone,” advised Evelin.

Pic credit: @ evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas is winning her battle against anxiety and panic attacks

Back in March, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star was frustrated as she had a hard time getting her anxiety and pain attacks under control.

“ A year ago it got so bad now it’s very constant,” confessed Evelin on Instagram. “It’s hard for me to wake up every day cause I really don’t want to and don’t find the desire of doing anything.”

However, after she started seeing a therapist, things improved for Evelin, who recently noted that “anxiety and panic attacks don’t go away but you can learn to deal with them better.”

“Most importantly [do] not let them stop you from living,” she continued. “They stopped me for some time but now I’m happy I’m winning lately.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.