90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas shows off her curves in skimpy green bikini

Evelin Villegas spent time with family as she stunned in a light green bikini. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Evelin Villegas lives a very beachy life in Ecuador, which means that she sometimes treats fans to bikini pics.

This was the case in a recent post of Evelin’s that highlighted a very light green bikini she wore while spending time with her family and her husband, Corey Rathgeber.

The carousel post included seven different photos and one video. The feature photo of the bunch was of Evelin sitting in an oceanside pool with the top half of her bikini out of the water while she wore a beachy crocheted hat.

The second picture in the series captured Evelin’s entire green bikini look as she posed on a lounge chair. 29-year-old Evelin’s fit physique complimented the two-piece, and she appeared to have a smile on her face.

Corey, along with Evelin’s sisters Lesly and Lipsi, made appearances in the third snap as they posed in a hot tub area with an ocean backdrop.

The video Evelin took along with the last picture of the post showed that she was also spending time with her mom at the Ecuadorian location she tagged as “Ocean Club Playas.”

Corey Rathgeber did not always get along with Evelin Villegas’ sisters

The fact that Corey was hanging out and seemingly enjoying his time with Evelin and her sisters means that Corey’s relationship with the girls has come a long way.

Throughout Corey and Evelin’s time within the 90 Day franchise, Evelin’s sisters made it clear that they did not like Corey. Lesly and Lipsi cited the things that happened while Corey and Evelin would go on their relationship breaks.

Tensions came to a head on Season 3 of The Other Way when Lesly and Lipsi pranked Corey by feeding his bull penis soup which prompted Corey to ask if they had a problem with him which they said they did.

When Corey and Evelin were recently on Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries, Evelin’s sisters expressed their dislike of Corey once again and urged their sister to let him go back to America by himself.

In any case, in early September, Corey went out to a nice-looking restaurant with Evelin, and her sisters and the group seemed to have a good time and be okay with each other, so they might have all turned a page.

Evelin Villegas is tired of 90 Day Fiance viewers asking her about babies

Evelin has made it clear to 90 Day fans during her time on the show and through her social media that she does not want kids.

When she recently fielded another question about it during a Q&A, Evelin responded, “I never understand why so many people ask about babies. Like we are happy, we are creating a successful future and a life full of adventures. Kids don’t add on that, at least not for me.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.