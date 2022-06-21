90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas shows off her beach body in a pink bikini

Evelin Villegas shows off her beach body. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin Villegas lives close to the beach in her small town of Engaboa, Ecuador, so it’s not surprising that she’s always bikini ready.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star opted for a sexy pink two-piece during a mini-vacation with husband Corey Rathgeber to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

The couple had a romantic getaway at an all-inclusive resort and they enjoyed every bit of it. Evelin shared photos on social media from their time away as they lounged by the pool and enjoyed all the amenities that the hotel had to offer.

Evelin Villegas looked stunning in her pink bikini on a romantic getaway

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star shared a series of photos on Instagram that summed up her anniversary getaway with Corey Rathgeber.

In the pictures, Evelin rocked a skimpy two-piece bikini and was caught off guard while sitting on a beach chair with the wind blowing through her hair.

I’m another photo, Corey and Evelin both have big smiles on their faces as the 29-year-old touched her husband’s hair as they both smiled at the camera.

Another photo gives a full view of Evelin in the pink bikini as she’s posed barefoot beside a large palm tree. The skimpy number features a pretty pink color and had tie strings at the bottom.

“Thee years secret wedding anniversary trip. Love u @coreyrathgeber_90,” wrote Evelin in her Instagram post.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

The couple enjoyed their three days away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, which is spent running their beachside bar and restaurant.

Corey also shared an update while he and Evelin were still at the hotel and he revealed that they were having the best time together.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas had a great time on vacation

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple celebrated their third anniversary a few days ago and they did it in style. Corey and Evelin spent three days at a fancy hotel–the Royal Decameron Punta Centinela in Ecuador.

Corey posted an update for his followers on social media and shared his excitement at being at an all-inclusive resort for the very first time.

“So it’s been three years since we secretly got married and we’re out to celebrate right now,” noted Corey in the post. “We decided to go to an all-inclusive resort, and it’s something I’ve never actually experienced before.”

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

“It’s awesome it’s great,” he later added. “We’re just having a really good time.”

After enjoying their romantic three-day getaway, the pair returned home and are back to running their busy beachside business.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.