90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas rings in 2021 with sizzling pic — Is she still with Corey Rathgeber?

90 Day Fiance alum Evelin Villegas welcomed 2021 with racy beach photos. The Ecuador native proudly flaunted her beach body as she celebrated the new year in her hometown.

Noticeably missing in her post though was her American boyfriend, Corey Rathgeber. Evelin’s posts since the beginning of the year showed no sign of the TLC star. This led to speculations that there’s trouble in paradise between the couple yet again.

90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas wows fans in sexy New Year’s pic

Evelin Villegas turned up the heat with her first photo for 2021. The 90 Day Fiance star appeared to be in a sexy and festive mood as she rang in the new year in Engabao.

Corey Rathgeber’s girlfriend confidently showed off some skin in her latest sizzling photos. Evelin posed in a sexy printed two-piece bikini, giving off some serious beach vibes. She also enjoyed a glass of champagne while basking in the sun.

90 Day Fiance’s Evelin Villegas expressed high hopes for 2021. The TLC star revealed she followed some New Year’s tradition to bring some good luck.

Evelin said she “ran with bags,” which supposedly symbolizes traveling. She also “ate 12 grapes” and asked for “12 wishes.” Corey’s girlfriend added that she “wore a yellow panty,” which is believed to bring in money.

Evelin continues to enjoy beach life

It seems Evelin Villegas still prefers the laidback beach life in Engabao. In the past, the 90 Day Fiance cast member made it clear that she prefers to stay in her home country, even after accepting Corey Rathgeber’s proposal.

Evelin’s persistence to stay in Ecuador influenced Corey’s decision to move there in order to start a life together. The couple started a beach bar business together, which appears to be doing well.

But it seems 90 Day Fiance’s Evelin Villegas has other reasons why she chose to stay in her hometown. Apparently, she was banned from entering America for at least three years. It was revealed that she overstayed her approved time in the country, which violated her tourist visa.

90 Day Fiance: Is she still with Corey Rathgeber?

Meanwhile, many are wondering if Evelin Villegas is still with Corey Rathgeber. The 90 Day Fiance couple has been in an on-again/off-again relationship. At this point, it’s getting hard to keep up with these two.

But Corey’s New Year’s post suggested they’re still an item. The reality star shared a photo with Evelin, wishing everyone a better 2021.

And while it’s true that Evelin Villegas has yet to post anything about him, the 90 Day Fiance star did leave a sweet comment in his latest surf photo. Evelin adorably called him and surfing her “favorites,” matched with a double heart emoji. By the looks of it, the two are still together and happily living their lives as a couple.

All new 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.