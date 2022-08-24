90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas is rocker chic in leather jacket and black bralette

Evelin Villegas rocker chic in a black leather jacket. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas recently enjoyed a night out with her husband Corey Rathgeber and changed her look for the occasion.

While we’re used to seeing Evelin in crop tops and jeans—when she’s not wearing a bikini— this time, she opted for a rocker chic leather ensemble.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars are seemingly back in Engabao, Ecuador, after enjoying a beach day in Montanita recently.

The couple took some time from the hustle and bustle of running their successful beach bar for a romantic day at the beach away from their family and friends.

Evelin shared photos from their cozy setup as she and Corey enjoyed delicious food and some private time soaking up the sun.

However, after a relaxing day, the pair later put on their party outfits for a night out on the town.

Evelin Villegas goes rocker chic in a leather jacket

Evelin shared a sweet moment between her and Corey after they dressed up to party the night away.

In the video posted on her private Instagram page, Evelin was clad in a black leather jacket, and she wore a black bralette underneath.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star had her hair in a messy ponytail with a few wispy strands in the front.

As Evelin showed off her outfit in the video, Corey appeared from behind and gave her a big hug, and the 29-year-old smiled as her husband wrapped his arms around her.

Corey reshared the video on his Instagram Story along with a photo of him and Evelin smiling for the camera.

Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas are thriving

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars have been doing quite well both in their personal lives and in business.

In a relationship update a few months ago, Evelin revealed that things between her and Corey are going well, and they continue to make time for each other.

As for business, things are going well for the couple in that area as well.

After their beachside business was severely affected by the pandemic, Evelin and Corey came back stronger than ever. They renovated the space, and business has been booming since they reopened– with the couple working night and day to keep patrons happy at the usually packed venue.

However, there’s a lot more in store for Corey and Evelin, who teased another business on the horizon. The pair is planning to open a Bed & Breakfast location in Ecuador but they haven’t revealed too many details about that.

“This is our next project. Due to start building next month. Please stay tuned as we will have limited availability but a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” revealed Corey back in June. “More info coming soon.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.