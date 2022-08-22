90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas in skimpy pink bikini enjoys romantic beach date with Corey Rathgeber

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber enjoy a romantic beach day. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber have happily settled into married life after years of turmoil.

The couple recently enjoyed a romantic day by the beach, and they seemed content with their relationship after everything that they have been through.

Many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers who saw Corey and Evelin’s relationship play out over the years would not have predicted that this is how things would turn out.

People wrote off their rocky relationship from the first season, but the couple continued with their on/off relationship despite the criticisms. During their last season on the show, the pair were at a crossroads, having revealed that they had secretly wed but broke up after tying the knot.

Corey even started a new romance, and Evelin wanted to divorce him and be done once and for all.

Ultimately, however, the pair decided to give things another chance and start fresh, and they later had an official wedding ceremony for family and friends. Since recommitting to each other, Corey and Evelin made a complete turnaround, and now they live in wedded bliss.

While the TLC stars still have their ups and downs, their relationship has improved dramatically in the past few years. These days they spend quality time together running their beachside eatery and taking romantic trips to reconnect.

Evelin Villegas gets cheeky in a thong bikini

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple is admittedly enjoying the life they share, and their photos are evidence of that!

Evelin posted several images on Instagram of a day at the beach where they enjoyed the sun and sea and some great food during the day out.

The Ecuadorian native and her hubby took the day off for some time together in Montanita, and Evelin wore a cheeky pink bikini for the occasion.

The skimpy two-piece had green piping and featured a string bikini top and a thong-styled bikini bottom. In one of the photos, the 29-year-old showed a back view of the skimpy attire as she leaned against a bench, highlighting her behind.

Evelin had her hair in a messy ponytail with a loose bang in the front as she sat on a beach towel and soaked up the sun.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas enjoy the sun and sand

Evelin shared more photos from her day out with Corey Rathgeber, who smiled for the camera as he sat on a bench in the sand.

Corey wore a dark blue shirt and aqua beach trunks as he enjoyed the day with his wife.

After Evelin posted the photos on Instagram, Corey commented on the post and wrote, “I love you and the life we share ❤️.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.