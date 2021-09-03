90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas calls out bloggers ‘spreading lies’ that she had ‘sex with all these different men’

Evelin Villegas claps back at claims she slept around. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas is lashing out at the insinuations being made about her sex life and she aimed her fury at certain bloggers in a recent video.

It’s fair to say that Evelin is one of the most disliked cast members on the show and now that the new season has started, the nasty comments about her have been reignited. But Evelin wants to put an end to the lies and she just lashed out on social media.

Evelin Villegas claps back at claims she slept around

People who’ve been following Evelin and Corey’s story from past seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way have often criticized the Ecuadorian native for her treatment of Corey. During the premiere of Season 3, it came to light that Evelin had broken up with Corey once again and he may have hooked up with another woman after he left Ecuador for Peru.

Evelin was upset to hear the news, but fans quickly reminded her that in Season 1, she hooked up with her ex-boyfriend during one of their relationship breaks. However, Evelin is now frustrated and angry that she is being accused of sleeping with multiple people and she’s denying any such thing.

Evelin called out the lies in a video posted to her Instagram Story a few hours ago and made it clear that she has not slept with multiple men.

“I wanna talk to you about this subject that actually makes me upset,” noted Evelin. ” And it’s because I’m sick and tired of bloggers and podcasts and all these people with their ten thousand followers…spreading lies because then your followers go and spread those lies too.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The TLC personality continued, “I’m sick and tired of people saying that I hook up with everyone, that I have sex with all these different men. None of you know that that is true because it’s a f**king lie and I’m so tired of people labeling me something that I am not.”

Evelin Villegas wants the lies about her to stop

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star continued to air her annoyance at the lies being spread about her having sex with different men. And Evelin made it clear that if that was indeed the case she would embrace it.

“I would be proud of it and I would be telling you ‘yes I did this and I did that,’ but I haven’t, so stop coming up with these lies,” said Evelin. “If you need to go back and watch the whole freaking Season 1, then go back and do it, you will learn what happened was way before I” even met Corey.”

“So cut your bulls**t! If you don’t know how to use your internet with responsibility then don’t f**king do it,” Evelin added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday 8/7c on TLC.