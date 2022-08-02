90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens shows legs in mini skirt as she prioritizes mental health

Erika Owens shows off tattooed legs in a mini skirt. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Erika Owens is prioritizing her mental health and spending less time on social media.

She shared a recent post clad in a mustard mini skirt as she showed off her tattooed legs in her colorful outfit.

Erika also apologized for her inconsistent postings but noted that instead of focusing on Instagram, she has been doing things that make her happy.

Some of those things include crafting, exercising, and enjoying delicious meals. Erika has also been spending more time with her boyfriend, who she now lives with, along with their adorable dog Bo.

In the post, Erika admitted that she’s been having some mental health challenges, and there’s been a lot going on that people don’t know. However, she thanked her followers for sticking by her and noted that it wouldn’t be long until she was back and creating new content.

While Erika hasn’t been posting on her Instagram daily, she has been very active on her Instagram Stories. She constantly shows off the crafty earrings and other accessories she’s been creating and selling online and gets feedback and ideas from her followers regarding new designs.

Erika Owens shows tattooed legs in a mustard mini skirt

The former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a fashionable photo on Instagram that showed off her legs and many tattoos.

Erika is known for her quirky and brightly colored outfits, and this one was no different as she cut a striking figure in her rainbow ensemble.

Erika wore a two-toned pink and blue wig paired with bright pink lipstick and blue eyeshadow. She wore a plunging rainbow-colored top under a purple cardigan and matching purple jelly sandals.

She had a big smile on her face as she posed for the photo in her hometown of Adelaide, Australia while rocking her corduroy mini skirt.

Erika Owens is prioritizing her mental health

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a lengthy message alongside her recent post and acknowledged, “It’s been a while since I’ve posted.”

“I’ve not been as present on socials as usual but I’ve been trying to prioritize my mental health a little more and do things that make me feel good — crafting, exercise, eating yummy foods with my loved ones (and sharing with Bo and Jess), and resting” explained Erika.

She confessed there has been “A lot going on behind the scenes lately for me and it hasn’t been super easy, so thank you if you’ve stuck around here on IG regardless.”

“Hope you’re having a wonderful start to your week and you’re being kind to yourself. I’ll be back to creating regularly again soon,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.