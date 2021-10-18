90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens responds to Stephanie Matto’s ‘Erika come to America’ song on 90 Day Bares All

Erika Owens finally responded with her thoughts on her ex-girlfriend from Before the 90 Days Stephanie Matto’s song about her. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie gave a cringy singing performance on 90 Day Bares All where she wrote and dedicated the song to her ex-girlfriend Erika from Before the 90 Days.

Not only did viewers on social media think the song and routine were odd but Erika also shared her poignant opinion about it.

Stephanie and Erika had a notoriously toxic relationship that played out on the show and earned them both some haters.

It has been announced that Stephanie will be a cast member on the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life and her song was a way of getting some closure on her relationship with Erika.

Erika Owens expressed how she felt about Stephanie Matto’s 90 Day Bares All song for her

The song Stephanie wrote and performed about Erika entailed the lyrics, “Erika come to America” and “Erika don’t come to America.” Stephanie performed the song while playing piano at first before being serenaded by a band while she awkwardly strutted around the stage.

The song included references to some of their time spent together and some of the grievances Stephanie had that she thinks were the reason why they didn’t work out.

Erika was asked by a fan on Instagram, “what was your reaction to [Erika] come to America on 90d bares all?”

Erika responded with a gif of a drag queen from Ru Paul’s drag race saying, “The f**k is going on?”

Erika reacted to Stephanie’s song for her. Pic credit: @glitterbuggin/Instagram

90 Day Bares All viewers also responded to Stephanie Matto’s cringy song for Erika Owens

Stephanie’s song resonated in the ear of Bares All viewers and not in a good way.

On Twitter, critics reacted to the performance and the song’s content with some hilarious assessments.

One person posted a scene clip of Erika and Stephanie getting along with the caption above reading, “Watching #90daybaresall on @discoveryplus – not sure what this awful singing segment is about. [Erika] you definitely dodged a bullet on this one.”

Another person used a gif from an America’s Next Top Model judge looking judgemental and they captioned, “What in the world was Stephanie singing about?”

Someone else used a gif of Britney Spears seemingly making a ‘yikes’ face and commented, “Stephanie’s singing….”

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.