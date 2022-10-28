90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens models white boots for fashionable try-on haul

Erika Owens gets stylish in white boots and colorful outfits for her latest video. Pic credit: @glitterbuggin/Instagram

Erika Owens just got some fancy new outfits, and she showed them off in a try-on haul on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is known for her colorful ensembles and the new outfits were very on-brand for the Australian native.

Erika rocked her two-tone purple and pink wig as she happily showed off her latest finds in the video while wearing white platform boots, which went quite well with each outfit.

The first dress was a flowy layered garb covered in large daisies and perfect for a casual day out.

Erika’s next outfit matched her hair since it was also two-toned, with purple on one side and a light peach shade on the other.

The buttoned-down dress also featured a layer on one half of the outfit and mid-length sleeves.

Erika Owens wears a tropical print dress and white boots

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to model stylish pieces from inside her large closet.

She tried on a flowy midi-length dress with the most vibrant colors and the tropical print paired nicely with her white boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next was another blue dress with colorful polka dots and last in the bunch was a brightly colored patchwork outfit that showed off her legs.

Erika Owens happy with her latest fashion haul

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star was happy with all the pieces that she got in her fashion haul from the brand Proud Poppy, and she made that clear in the Instagram post.

“Gosh it feels good to open a package of cute outfits and not feel like I have to return ANY OF THEM?!? This is UNHEARD OF!!” wrote Erika.

She continued, “I’ve been quietly admiring @proudpoppyclothing for quite some time now and I finally got my hands on some bright, funky dresses from their Kasey Rainbow range. To say I’m ecstatic with everything I got is an understatement – these are seriously GORGEOUS!”

She listed all the pieces featured in the video, making it easy for her followers to find each outfit. Erika also had a 15% discount code for those interested.

“Proud Poppy have been kind enough to provide a discount code for me to share with you – use GLITTER15 for 15% off – they offer sizes 6-28 and have such a huge range of styles and beautiful prints. I genuinely can’t recommend them enough,” said Erika– who then noted that she would be wearing the new items on her upcoming vacation.

“Let me know your fave in the comments – I can’t wait to take some of these to Thailand with us in a few weeks,” added Erika.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.