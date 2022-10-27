90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens combines fall and Halloween in girly skull dress and boots

Erika Owens likes to keep things colorful. Pic credit: @glitterbuggin/Instagram

Erika Owens looked scarily good as she got in the Halloween spirit with an autumnal skull dress and black boots.

The 90 Day Fiance star is always full of fun and loves to put on a show.

Her Instagram profile tells followers she’s a “human rainbow here to show you how to live life in COLOUR.”

For a recent video, she undergoes a spooky transformation to celebrate being that little bit different – something that certainly no one can argue with.

Erika starts the fun clip standing before a rack of vibrantly colored clothes in a black T-shirt and cycling shorts with her trademark tattoos showing on her arms and legs.

Her long hair is split into two halves of bright blue and pink as she stares moodily at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Owens (@glitterbuggin) A man’s voice then warns her to “watch out for those weirdos” before Erika shrugs dismissively with one hand on her hip and tells him “We are the weirdos mister.”

She then spins around is suddenly wearing a long flowing dress in autumnal colors which is covered in drawings of skulls.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She performs a twirl and kicks up her leg, letting the gown float off the ground, before parading up and down with a wry look on her face.

Her final move is to turn her back to the camera and look back with a pout while lifting a leg and revealing a pair of rocking black high-heeled boots.

A caption on the video urges followers to, “Drop your fave Halloween movies in the comments – I need something to watch while I make earrings this week 🤪.”

Erika Owens’ struggles with fame

Erika made history by being part of the first same-sex couple on 90 Days Fiance: Before The 90 Days with Stephanie Matto. But the pair’s relationship failed, and she has since said she regrets being on the show.

Buzzfeed reports that in an Instagram Q&A, Erika said, “I’d take it back in a heartbeat. I also had no idea how the fanbase of [90 Day Fiancé] is and how mean and vile people really can be.”

Monsters and Critics also told how Erika spoke about how she needed to prioritize her mental health.

She opened up to fans on social media after posting a pic of her in her hometown of Adelaide, Australia.

Erika Owens is a home girl at heart

Erika has also said she could not handle living in the U.S.

The Aussie has a settled life in Adelaide with her boyfriend, Chris, and their dog.

But she revealed she once thought she might like to move to the States before deciding it was not for her after current events put her off.

She said, “I don’t think I could handle everything that’s been going on in the U.S. lately.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.