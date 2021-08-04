90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens calls out internet trolls, says ‘I feel sorry for you’

90 Day Fiance: Before the Days star Erika Owens proves she isn’t afraid to put her haters on blast. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Erika Owens proved that she isn’t going to let the haters get her down.

Erika is used to receiving backlash for her bold fashion choices and she decided to make a video to address it.

She left a message for these trolls in the caption of her post.

“Back again to call out some more internet trolls [side eye emoji] if you think it’s ok to speak to people this way, I feel sorry for you,” she wrote.

Erika Owens uses a witty video to call out her haters

In the video, she shows an array of screenshots of social media comments she has received slamming her appearance and personality.

In the video, she points to a comment that reads, “Ah, the clown leader of the circus has showed up in my feed once again.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She has clearly had enough of from her haters, and the amusing audio that she chose from the How The Grinch Stole Christmas movie to go with the video only proves that.

The Grinch’s voice says, “hate, hate, hate,” along with the “clown” comment above.

“Glad you covered the gut this time,” another screenshot comment reads. “we don’t all have to like seeing obesity too before you got AWFFF LOL.”

The cartoonish voice again says, “hate hate hate.”

The third comment reads, “Whatever attention grabbing fake a**,” as the voiceover says, “double hate.”

Last but not least, the fourth comment reads, “Your hair looks stupid. Get a real color you cop out.”

In conclusion, the voiceover states, “loathe entirely.”

Erika’s history on 90 Day Fiance

Erika starred in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The Australian native was part of the first LGBTQ+ couple ever to be featured on the show.

She was in a long-distance relationship with Stephanie Matto who lived in Michigan.

While the pair had a strong connection long-distance, it didn’t translate when Stephanie went to visit Erika in Australia.

Stephanie ended up being more conservative than she had initially claimed, which caused Erika to be frustrated with how slowly their relationship was progressing in regards to intimacy.

Additionally, Stephanie didn’t appreciate that Erika was still friends with people that she had hooked up with in the past.

The biggest issue in their relationship, however, was the fact that they both hadn’t come out to their parents.

Erika eventually brought Stephanie over to her parents’ place for dinner and did it in person.

Stephanie initiated a video chat with her mom, with Erika by her side, in an attempt to come out but ultimately couldn’t bring herself to do it.

This lead to a huge, blowout fight the following day. Erika confessed she had been in this position before where she was kept a secret by her partner. Stephanie, however, became inconsolable because she hadn’t heard about this past relationship prior to that moment and felt that Erika had been hiding it.

Needless to say, their relationship didn’t work out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.