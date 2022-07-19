90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens admits she could not handle living in the U.S

Erika Owens doesn’t want to live in the U.S. Pic credit: @glitterbuggin/Instagram

Erika Owens is enjoying life in Australia with her boyfriend, Chris, and their cute dog, but a few years ago, she thought about living in the U.S.

These days however the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum has no desire to live there, although she’s not opposed to visiting every now and then.

Erika could have been singing a much different tune if her romance with Stephanie Matto didn’t crash and burn during their appearance on the show.

The Australian native met Stephanie online after viewing her raunchy YouTube content; however, when she arrived in Australia, Stephanie was a far cry from her online persona.

Erika was surprised at her personality change, and the two women butted heads several times and eventually called it quits before the season ended. Since then, they’ve both moved on.

Erika is now happy with her boyfriend, and they just celebrated two years together. However, that’s not the only reason why she doesn’t see herself ever living in America.

Erika Owens says the U.S is getting scary

The former TLC star explained her reasons for no longer wanting to live in America during an Instagram Q&A, and she noted that there’s just too much going on in the country.

“If you asked me a few years back I’d say yes,” admitted Erika– when asked if she would move to the U.S if an opportunity presented itself.

“I don’t think I could handle everything that’s been going on in the U.S lately,” explained the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum. “As someone on the outside, it seems to be getting scarier over time.”

Erika Owens has no plans to live in the U.S

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is happy in Australia after moving in with her boyfriend Chris back in 2020. The couple also has an adorable puppy named Bo, and they’re one big happy family.

However, Bo and Chris are not the only reasons why Erika plans to stay in Australia. She noted that healthcare is another factor that weighed into her decision to stay in her home country.

“Y’all have it pretty tough out there,” said Erika, who noted that she doesn’t plan to completely stay away from America.

“I’ll always come and visit at least once a year,” she said. “I love so many things about America, it’s just living there wouldn’t be my cup of tea.”

