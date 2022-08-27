90 Day Fiance: Emily shows support for Yve Arellano amid drama with estranged husband Mohamed

Emily showed her support for her friend and castmate Yve amid her husband Mohamed’s domestic violence claims. Pic credit: @emm_babbyy and @yve_arellano/Instagram

Yve Arellano has found support from her friend and 90 Day Fiance castmate, Emily Bieberly amid the drama with her estranged husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed.

As Monsters and Critics reported and 90 Day Fiance viewers watched, Yve dropped a bombshell during Part 2 of the Tell All. She revealed that Mohamed was texting multiple women after she found inappropriate photos on his phone.

Mohamed admitted to his wrongdoing, but only with one woman, not multiple ones like Yve claimed. He said that he thought he was “just friends” with one of the women and promised that he wouldn’t do it again.

However, after Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All aired, Yve revealed more details about the allegations, calling out Mohamed for contacting multiple women, who also happened to be married.

Since then, Yve has received support from her friends and 90 Day Fiance viewers. Emily, one of Yve’s 90 Day Fiance Season 9 castmates, publicly declared her support for her, taking to her Instagram Stories.

Yve shared Emily’s IG Story share, which included a photo of the duo spending some time together while in Manhattan. The two smiled big for the snap, as they put their arms around each other.

Emily captioned the pic, “I stand with you, I support you and I love you,” adding the hashtag #90dayfam and tagging Yve. Yve then reshared the Story in her own IG Stories, adding text to show her gratitude to her friend which read, “Love you [Emily].”

Since news broke of Mohamed’s texting infidelity, it was reported that Yve was charged with battery and assault on August 15. Despite the reporting, Yve’s rep stated that the claims were “falsified” by Yve’s Egyptian-born husband Mohamed.

“The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed,” Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House told In Touch. “Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning.”

According to Yve’s rep, Mohamed, along with his alleged mistress, had an ulterior motive for accusing his wife of domestic violence, namely a U-visa: “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

Yve insinuates Mohamed is guilty of abusive behavior

Judging by Yve’s latest IG Story share, it looks like she’s accusing Mohamed of abusive behavior as well. Yve shared a screenshot of an article explaining victim shaming and wrote, “If you are doing this, this is a form of abuse as well.”

It’s unclear at this time whether Yve and Mohamed will try and work through their issues or if they’ll go their separate ways.

