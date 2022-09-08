90 Day Fiance: Emily opens up in Q&A, shares how she keeps things spicy with Kobe

Emily Bieberly dished on how she keeps things spicy with her 90 Day Fiance husband, Kobe Blaise. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have had to hear a lot about Season 9 couple Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise’s sex life, if not on the show, then on Emily’s social media.

While there have been contradictory accounts of whether they have frequent and fulfilling moments together on the show, Emily recently dropped the tea on where they are at now.

During a Q&A with 90 Day fans, Emily fielded a question asking, “How do you keep your relationship ‘spicy’ after all this time being together?”

To which Emily answered, “It’s not as spicy as it used to be [upside down smiley face] but it’s fun.” She continued, “After kids go to bed we make time for each other. And lots of fun Date nights.”

Emily and Kobe met when they were both living in China and became pregnant and then engaged within months of meeting. Kobe’s visa was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and he arrived in America when his son Koban was 17 months old.

The pair found out they got pregnant again during Season 9 , just weeks after Kobe’s arrival, and they now have a baby girl named Scarlett.

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

Emily Bieberly answered more questions about her and Kobe Blaise’s personal life

Emily was asked another question about her personal life with Kobe that read, “How do you cope with living with parents? I’m with mine with my 7 month old and hate it!”

Emily replied, “We are all really close. So that helps. We help them with all their projects, we are usually downstairs or outside and try to keep the kids busy.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

When asked if she wants more children with Kobe, stay-at-home mom Emily answered, “We for sure want more.”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

The truth about Emily and Kobe’s sex life was exposed at the Tell All

During the Tell All, jealousy was brought up as a topic among the cast, and Emily revealed that since Kobe had a few tighty-whitey scenes on Season 9, many women slid into his DMs.

Emily countered the other women’s advances by purporting, “Well, we f**k all the time so these women can back off.”

Later in the show, however, Tell All host Shaun Robison asked Kobe about their intimacy after having two kids.

Kobe seemed to drop the real tea, saying that they had “not had sex in a long time.” Kobe’s remark was in direct contradiction to what Emily said earlier.

The truth about their sex life was called out by critics who believed Kobe’s truth way more than Emily’s.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.