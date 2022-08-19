90 Day Fiance: Emily claps black at claim she’s taking advantage of her parents

Is Emily Bierberly taking advantage of her dad? Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly has gotten slack from viewers for mooching off her parents, but the mom-of-two is clapping back.

Emily quickly became one of the least liked cast members this season due to her behavior towards her parents and her partner Kobe Blaise.

Kobe and Emily met at a club in China, and things quickly became hot and heavy between them. They got engaged and soon found out that Emily was pregnant.

She returned to the United States to live with her parent while Kobe returned to his home country of Africa and sadly missed the birth of their son. After being apart for two years, Kobe arrived in the U.S on a K-1 visa and moved in with Emily and her family.

Meanwhile, her parents urged her not to get pregnant again once Kobe arrived. The couple had 90 days to get married, but it wasn’t long before Emily did get pregnant again.

She kept that information a secret from her parents until after the wedding, but we recently found out that she has since given birth to a baby girl. Now, Emily and her family of four are still living with her mom and dad.

Emily Bieberly denies taking advantage of her parents

Emily recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the claims that she’s taking advantage of her parents.

“Well, know you only see one side of our life,” explained the 90 Day Fiance star. “My dad is a saint, he literally would do anything…for any of his children. And he let Kobe move in here.”

Emily noted that the fact they allowed Kobe to move in without even knowing him speaks volumes.

“I think that shows a lot about my parents. They’re like, ‘Sure. He can live with us. That’s fine.”

The mom-of-two noted that while living with her parents before her pregnancies, “I didn’t really live here. I slept here, but I was gone all day long.”

However, despite her dad bearing the expenses before Kobe could work in the U.S, Emily affirmed, “I don’t think I take advantage of his kindness.”

Emily and Kobe are still living with her dad

The 90 Day Fiance star admitted that she, Kobe, and their two kids are still living under her parent’s roof. However, she said her dad is fine with that!

“Even now he’s like, ‘Move out when you’re ready.’ Because we’ve been looking for houses, but the market is terrible right now, and there’s nothing we love,” revealed Emily.

“I don’t think I take advantage of him. And I know it seems like that, but I really don’t,” she continued. “Kobe takes care of the animals. I do the cooking and a lot of the cleaning. We do pull our weight around the house, so it’s not like we just sit here and do nothing.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.