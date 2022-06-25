90 Day Fiance: Emily buys her own engagement ring, Kobe reacts

Kobe reacts to Emily buying herself her own engagement ring on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

On the next episode of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe Blaise discovers that Emily Bieberly bought herself an engagement ring after he proposes to her with a ring he chose.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, Emily has caught plenty of heat from viewers for her behavior towards Kobe and for taking advantage of her parents. And now, it looks as though viewers may have one more reason to dislike her after Sunday’s episode.

In a preview from the June 26 episode of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe learns that Emily already bought herself an engagement ring after he proposes to her.

90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise confused when Emily Bieberly reveals she bought her own engagement ring

The clip opens with Emily showing off the ring Kobe chose for her to her family as everyone gushes over how beautiful it is and congratulates them on their engagement.

During a confessional, Emily admits, “I love the ring and Kobe definitely put a lot of work into pulling off this proposal. So, I get home, my family’s all happy and smiling, clearly already knew what happened.”

However, Emily admits to feeling “really, really guilty” when she mentions all of the thought and effort that Kobe put into picking out a ring and planning the proposal, and that’s because Kobe doesn’t yet know that Emily already bought herself an engagement ring.

“It’s like really weighing on my conscience, but I don’t really know when to tell him about it, and I feel like the sooner the better. So I just tell him now and get it off my chest and it can be done with,” Emily confesses.

While Emily and Kobe sipped champagne on the couch, surrounded by her sister and her parents, Emily hesitates before saying, “I mean, I guess I should confess something,” as she sips from her champagne flute.

A curious Kobe asks her, “What?” as everyone’s eyes are on Emily, awaiting her response. At this point, Emily walks over to the kitchen and brings back a small box containing the ring she bought, which she hands to Kobe.

Kobe looks confused and tells his fiancee, “I don’t understand.”

Emily begins to explain, “So I bought my own ring in case you didn’t buy me a ring.”

Kobe wants to know why, as the uncomfortableness grows within the room. “Like, what was the reason of you getting the other ring?” he asks Emily.

Emily’s reason is simply that she “liked” the ring, confusing her parents. Emily’s dad doesn’t realize she had the funds to purchase an engagement ring, but she claims the jeweler gave her a “really good deal” and says they told her she could return it if “something else comes.”

Kobe reacts, feels ‘insulted’ and calls Emily’s actions ‘hurtful’

Meanwhile, Kobe is sitting silently, clearly trying to make sense of what he just learned. When Emily tells her sister that she intends to return the ring she bought, Kobe speaks up.

“You’re giving me an impression like, you know, you felt like I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t afford you an engagement ring or what?” Kobe asks Emily, who is clearly nervous at this point.

The silence becomes uncomfortable before Kobe hands the ring back to Emily’s dad and tells him, “I don’t want to look at this, please.”

During his confessional, Kobe explains why he was hurt by Emily’s decision: “I worked so hard for us to have a quality time together, but she coming up with another ring it’s like, kind of like raising eyebrows on trust issues. You don’t trust my words? You don’t take my words? You try to [undermine] me.”

“Like, after a beautiful moment we’ve had, I felt so insulted. Like, seriously… it was really hurtful,” Kobe admits before heading to bed early for the evening.

