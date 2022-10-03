90 Day Fiance: Emily Bieberly talks about husband Kobe and reveals her relationship deal breakers

Emily Bieberly answered 90 Day Fiance fans’ questions. Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly got married to her Cameroonian husband Kobe Blaise on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, and the pair now have two children together.

Emily did a Q&A with fans on Instagram where she gushed about Kobe as a father and revealed her deal breakers in relationships.

Emily was asked, “Is Kobe just the best dad ever? He seems to be.”

To which she responded, “The absolute best.” She then tagged Kobe and said, “we love you so much babe.”

Another fan questioned, “Relationship breakers …”

Emily listed them, saying, “*Not getting along with my family *Being secretive * Bad sense of humor *Rude to your servers *Zero personality but your hot (looks are not everything) *No drive to do better.”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

Emily Bieberly’s family was very involved on 90 Day Fiance

One of 90 Day Fiance viewers’ first criticisms of Emily was that she was enabled by her dad.

Not only did 29-year-old Emily’s dad financially support her, her son Koban, and then Kobe, but he also paid for their wedding, and many viewers saw that as him coddling Emily.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kobe, Emily, and Koban lived with Emily’s family for the 90 days and still live with them now.

Emily’s dad gave Emily and Kobe one rule, which was for them not to get pregnant; however, they got pregnant anyways.

Emily’s mom was very present in their lives on the show as well. She was there for a heated exchange between Emily and Kobe, and she chaperoned Kobe while he was watching Koban.

Emily’s sister also lived in the house and would often give opinions.

90 Day Fiance viewers did not like Emily Bieberly

While Emily might be giving rave reviews for her husband, she was not on the receiving end of good reviews herself on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Many viewers found Emily to be “annoying” and a “tyrant” around her house and in general.

She was criticized for being controlling and bossy and not letting Kobe parent the way he wanted to.

Emily and Kobe are on Pillow Talk

Despite any ill-feeling viewers had toward Emily, she also does have a lot of fans, as does Kobe.

With that said, they were selected to be cast members on the currently airing season of 90 Day Pillow Tallk: Happily Ever After?

They are joined by their season-mates Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer and Patrick Mendes and his brother John McManus.

90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?