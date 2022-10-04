90 Day Fiance: Emily Bieberly shares throwback photos of her daughter Scarlett

90 Day Fiance fans were treated to throwback pictures of Emily Bieberly’s and Kobe Blaise’s daughter Scarlett. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly has a beautiful family with her now-husband, Cameroon native Kobe Blaise, with their son Koban and daughter Scarlett now at the center of their lives.

In anticipation of Scarlett’s first birthday, Emily recently shared precious throwback photos of Scarlett.

Emily and Kobe met in China and quickly fell for each other. After finding out they were pregnant after just a few months of knowing one another, Kobe proposed and Emily accepted.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kobe was not approved for the K-1 visa until his son was 17 months old. Within weeks of Kobe’s arrival to America, Kobe and Emily found out they were accidentally pregnant with their daughter Scarlett.

After the cat was out of the bag on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance about the pregnancy, by the time of the Tell All, Kobe and Emily were sharing pictures of Scarlett.

It looks like Emily was feeling nostalgic because she shared some never-before-seen photos of baby Scarlett as her first birthday approaches.

Emily Bieberly shares precious throwback pictures of her daughter Scarlett

Emily premised her first photo of baby Scarlett by writing, “Getting really emotional that our baby will be 1 in a couple days [crying face emojis.]”

The accompanying photo was a selfie Emily took of Scarlett as an infant in her arms and on her chest as a barefaced Emily also shouted out Kobe in the picture.

The other photo Emily shared was a precious capture of toddler Koban as he held his sister in his arms and gave her a kiss on the cheek while sitting on a couch.

Emily’s caption for that nostalgic moment read, “My heart [heart eyes, pink hearts, and crying face emojis.]”

Emily has yet to announce what the plans are for Scarlett’s first birthday, but she tends to share a lot on social media so 90 Day fans might be able to anticipate more adorable content.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise’s daughter Scarlett is a fashionable baby

As summer came to a close, Emily shared a video of baby Scarlett where she was modeling adorable and fashionable summer dress looks.

The happy baby rocked multi-colored floral dresses and some looks were even served with a headband accessory.

Now that fall is here, it’s possible that Emily will be curating some fall looks for Scarlett and sharing them with fans.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.