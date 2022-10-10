90 Day Fiance: Emily Bieberly shares braless throwback photo in tight jeans

Emily Bieberly asked her fans a question on a throwback share in jeans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly had a motive behind a recent throwback she shared.

In the old photo, Emily went braless while wearing a dark green bodysuit with a plunging neckline and a halter neck. The suit went into a pair of skin-tight distressed jeans as she posed in tasseled beige heels with her toenails painted white.

Her hair was straightened and swooped to one side in the mirror selfie she dated as being from “Jun 15, 2018.”

It appears Emily shared the throwback as part of a prompt to her followers regarding where she could find the best jeans.

Above her throwback photo, Emily wrote, “I need new jeans for my transforming body.”

A box appeared at the bottom of the Instagram Story post where fans could drop their suggestions on the best jeans.

Emily Bieberly has been open about her weight loss journey

29-year-old Emily is now a mother of two, and she has been open about missing her pre-baby body. She has also reported that her weight has fluctuated in the past, and she has undergone a weight loss transformation before children too.

While Emily was on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, she expressed concern that her now-husband Kobe Blaise would not like her body after she gained weight from having a baby. Kobe said he could tell she had gained weight but liked the way she looked nonetheless.

Emily has shared throwback photos for motivation to lose weight before. She shared a photo of herself looking heavier from 2015 next to a photo of herself in workout gear from 2018 looking slender.

90 Day Fiance fans get to see a lot of Emily and Kobe’s growing family

90 Day Fiance viewers saw a lot of Emily and Kobe’s son Koban on the show. The 90 Day audience was also there when Emily and Kobe found out they were pregnant for a second time just a few weeks after Kobe’s arrival in America.

By the time of the Tell All, Emily and Kobe were sharing their first photos of their daughter Scarlett.

Scarlett just celebrated her first birthday, and Emily shared throwbacks of her from when she was first born with 90 Day fans.

90 Day viewers have also been treated to photos from Scarlett’s adorable wardrobe as her summer fashion was recently highlighted as fall approached.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.