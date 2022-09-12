90 Day Fiance: Emily Bieberly pretty in pink to celebrate her 31st birthday

Emily celebrated her 31st birthday and proved that hot pink is her color for a night out with her husband, Kobe Blaise. Pic credit: TLC

Emily Bieberly looked stunning in a hot pink dress as the 90 Day Fiance star celebrated her 31st birthday.

Season 9 alum Emily and her husband Kobe Blaise have surprised some 90 Day Fiance fans with their staying power. The couple often argued during the time on 90 Day Fiance, and tension right before their wedding led some to believe they’d never make it down the aisle.

However, since their time on the flagship series has ended, Emily and Kobe have proven to 90 Day Fiance viewers that they’re the real deal.

The couple shares two adorable children, son Koban and daughter Scarlett, and Emily often shares much of their personal lives with her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Emily shared a post to Instagram as she celebrated her 31st birthday alongside Kobe.

In the carousel post, Kobe and Emily posed together in the first slide, color coordinating with each other’s outfits. Emily was absolutely glowing in her floor-length, hot pink dress which featured a plunging neckline and cinching at the chest and slits at the bottom.

Emily Bieberly is pretty in pink for her 31st birthday

Placing one hand in one of her dress’s pockets, Emily’s gorgeous, long hair was straightened and nearly reached her waist. She matched her lipstick color to her dress and chose to forgo jewelry, pairing her dress with a pair of flat sandals and a white pedicure.

For his part, Kobe looked dapper in his tropical-print button-down shirt, perfectly complementing his wife’s dress, which he paired with a pair of white pants, pink athletic shoes, and a black baseball hat.

The second slide in Emily’s post revealed a recent family photo, including herself, Kobe, Koban, and Scarlett. The entire family wore matching shades of white to color coordinate for the snap, in which Koban rested on his dad’s shoulder and Emily held Scarlett in her arms, everyone giving big smiles to the camera. She simply captioned the post, “✨31✨”

Emily’s post received plenty of birthday love, receiving over 25,000 likes and hundreds more comments.

90 Day Fiance cast and fans wish Emily a happy birthday

Kobe was one of the first to comment, leaving a sweet message for his wife: “Happy birthday @emm_babbyy , love you so much and I can’t imagine life without you, you’re such a great mom and a great wife, I just wanna say wish you all this best as you turn to a new chapter of your life and above wish you what you wish for yourself. ❤️❤️🎊🎊🎂🎂🎁🎁🎉🎉”

Kobe and Emily’s friend and Season 9 castmate from 90 Day Fiance, Jibri Bell, also commented, telling Emily, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ HBD emm this is your year!!!! Let’s gooooo!!! I’m wishing you and your family nothing but health and wealth!!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

Since her and Kobe’s time has ended on 90 Day Fiance, Emily has continued to keep her fans in the loop when it comes to their personal lives. Last month, she hinted that she and Kobe might get their own spinoff show when she responded to a fan during a Q&A.

The fan wrote, “I hope your story is continued on TLC!” to which Emily replied, “We hope so too @tlc.” Perhaps 90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t done watching Emily and Kobe’s story unfold on reality TV.

