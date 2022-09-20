90 Day Fiance: Emily Bieberly in sports bra and leggings talks about gym motivation and setback

Emily Bieberly, in sports attire, talked about going to the gym. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Emily Bieberly is now a mom to two young children, but she makes it known that she makes time for herself to hit the gym.

Emily has been open about her weight struggles and has been candid and shared current and past progress photos with her 90 Day audience.

It looks like Emily is currently feeling motivated and confident despite having a health setback because she just shared a mirror selfie in a pink sports bra and black leggings. Emily was looking at her phone with a serious expression on her face.

31-year-old Emily‘s mid-section was accentuated by her hand, which was placed on her bare hip. She had one visible Airpod in her ear, and her hair was in a big messy bun on the top of her head.

In the caption, Emily wrote, “I did not wanna go to the gym this morning. I showed up because missing a day always throws me off.”

She continued, “I also ate like s**t this weekend so I had to make sure I made it [laughing/crying emoji.].”

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are new cast members on Pillow Talk

In late August, Emily announced that she and her Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance husband, Cameroonian native Kobe Blaise, were selected to be cast members on 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?

They give commentary on the currently airing season of Happily Ever After? and have witty banter amongst themselves while watching the show.

There are other Season 9 cast members on Pillow Talk. Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, as well as Patrick Mendes and his brother John McManus, give their opinions and judgment on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Is Emily’s dad still supporting her and Kobe?

Just over a week ago, Emily confirmed that she was still living in her parent’s house.

It was explained during Season 9 that Emily’s dad David was financially responsible for Emily and Kobe. Kobe couldn’t work, and Emily didn’t make enough money with babysitting gigs to support herself.

At the Season 9 Tell All, however, Emily said that Kobe had a job and that she was a stay-at-home mom.

Whether she, Kobe, and their kids still rely on Emily’s dad David for financial support is currently unknown, but they are definitely still under his roof.

