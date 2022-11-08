90 Day Fiance: Emily Bieberly in flowy white dress enjoys ‘roasted nuts’ with Kobe Blaise

Emily Bieberly wears a white dress for a night out with Kobe Blaise. Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

Emily Bieberly and her husband, Kobe Blaise, left the kids at home so they could enjoy a fun night out, and the couple was stylishly clad for the occasion.

Emily, who we often see dressed in gym attire, opted for a flowy white dress with long sleeves and lace details. The outfit featured a plunging neckline with a sheer lace panel around the waist.

The 90 Day Fiance star styled her hair in a low ponytail which showed off her natural curls, and she accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Kobe took things up a notch in his traditional African outfit for the night out with his wife.

The Cameroon native opted for a blue and beige four-piece Agbada to include blue cuffed pants, a long-sleeved shirt, a wide-sleeved robe, and a matching cap.

The dad-of-two paired the outfit with black dress shoes, and he added a beaded off-white necklace.

The 90 Day Fiance couple had big smiles on their faces as they posed for the photo in their fashionable garb.

Kobe shared the post on Instagram while standing in front of a roasted nuts stand with their warm nuts in hand.

“Mom and daddy weekend mode with roasted nuts. 😂😂😂😂,” Kobe captioned the post.

Based on a recent comment made by Emily, the couple desperately needed some time away from their kids, Koban and Scarlett, to try and spice up their love life.

During an appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show, the mom-of-two confessed that their sex life is almost nonexistent, so this night out might just do the trick.

Kobe Blaise gets compliments on his traditional outfit

The 90 Day Fiance stars got a slew of compliments from their followers after Kobe shared the post on Instagram.

People commented on how lovely the couple looked during the night out and especially Kobe in his traditional garb. The pair’s former castmates Shaeeda Sween and Thais Ramone also showed them love in the comments.

“Kobe dress like a king. I love it – great picture Emily,” wrote Shaeeda.

“Cute 😍” added Thais.

Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

One Instagram user wrote, “Beautiful! I love that your attire represents your motherland. Your culture is one of the greatest gifts you’ll share w/your children. Bravo! 👏👏👏❤️.”

“Wow that whole attire is 🔥,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

“Beautiful couple love Kobe outfit,” noted one commenter.

“Wow! 😍🔥Gorgeous pic of you two in front of sign 😂😂😂. King Kobe! Love the outfit! So happy that you two are so happy together😀😀 Love from 🇨🇦,” said someone else.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.