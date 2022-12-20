90 Day Fiance: Emily Bieberly claps back at critics who called her ‘lazy’ and ‘unkempt’

Emily had a lengthy reply to trolls who called her “lazy” and “unkempt” in a recent family photo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Emily Bieberly defended herself against trolls who said some not-so-nice things about her appearance.

Emily, her Cameroonian husband, Kobe Blaise, and their kids, Koban and Scarlett, met up with their Season 9 castmates, Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez, for dinner recently.

Emily and her family live in Kansas, where Shaeeda and Bilal also reside, practically making them neighbors.

Shaeeda shared photos from their outing on Instagram, showing the group posing outside before snapping another pic from inside The Cheesecake Factory, where they enjoyed a meal together.

Although the post was intended to be a positive, lighthearted one, there were some trolls who took to the comments section to rag on Emily’s appearance.

Emily shared screenshots of two of the comments in her Instagram Stories along with the pic from Shaeeda’s post. One of the rude comments read, “Emily made no effort to look nice. Not surprised because she’s a [lazy a**].”

The other comment read, “Emily always looks so [unkempt].”

Emily Bieberly defends herself against trolls who called her ‘lazy’ and ‘unkempt’

Emily left a lengthy response to her trolls, explaining why she wasn’t dolled up in full glam for the evening.

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

She began her clap back, saying, “Let me just say this…” before explaining that she and her family had woken up at 5:00 a.m. that morning to make the two-hour drive from Salina to Kansas City. Emily let her followers know that her daughter Scarlett didn’t sleep well the night before, so they were up all night.

As if that weren’t enough, Emily and Kobe took Koban and Scarlett to the aquarium, looked at Christmas lights, met up with some of Kobe’s friends, then “rushed” to their hotel, where they had to check in and get changed.

“So no. I did not have time to get dressed, do my make up or fix my hair,” Emily wrote, adding, “I HATE when moms come after other moms.”

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly enjoyed her evening despite the criticism

Emily added that she would have loved to have gotten “dolled up,” but she simply didn’t have the time or energy that night. She acknowledged that she looked “unkempt” but noted she was okay with it, given the circumstances.

Unfortunately, Emily has come across scrutiny on more than one occasion. Earlier this year, Emily shared that her least favorite thing about appearing on reality TV is the hatred she receives from “mean” people.

Despite the negativity surrounding her evening, Emily told her fans and critics that she and her family had “the best time though.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 1 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.