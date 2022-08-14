90 Day Fiance: Emily and Kobe share pregnancy announcement for their baby girl

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly share a pregnancy announcement for their second child. Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

Just ahead of the Tell All episode of 90 Day Fiance, Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise shared the pregnancy announcement for their second child.

The couple has been one of the most talked about this season as their complicated relationship has unfolded.

Initially, the two were afraid to reveal their baby news. Emily’s parents agreed to let the couple live in their home and only asked that they did not have any more children until they were settled and financially stable.

However, Emily became pregnant quickly after Kobe arrived in America. Emily feared her parents would be disappointed in her, so she tried to delay the news for as long as possible.

Viewers watched as Kobe and Emily broke the news to her family shortly after their wedding ceremony.

Now, just as the season comes to an end, the two are sharing pieces of Emily’s pregnancy journey, including their gender reveal celebration.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are having a daughter

Recently, Emily shared a video on Instagram highlighting some key moments in her pregnancy. In addition to showing pictures from her maternity photoshoot, she also included a clip from their gender reveal party.

Emily and Kobe gathered their family and friends together, where they discovered the gender of their second child.

Kobe did the honors of popping the giant balloon they used for the party. Once the balloon was broken, a mountain of pink confetti fell out, revealing the couple would be welcoming a baby girl.

Their daughter will be welcomed by her parents, her older brother Koban, and Emily’s family, where the couple lives.

To celebrate their announcement, Emily captioned her post by saying, “I still remember praying for the things I have now.”

90 Day Fiance fans are ready for the Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance Tell All special for this season will air in two parts. The highly anticipated reunion-style episodes are a chance for the cast to address the controversial moments from their season and even question one another.

This season, Emily has become one of the most disliked cast members. She has been called spoiled, entitled, and rude by fans because of her actions and treatment of Kobe.

During the Tell All, many fans are hoping Emily will be held accountable for her behavior and take ownership of her mistakes. It is also likely that some of her castmates will chime in with their thoughts on not only her relationship but also how she treats her parents.

Despite criticisms, Emily and Kobe appear to be making their marriage work and expanding their family. It seems they may even be in the running to return to the 90 Day franchise in the near future.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.