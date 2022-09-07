90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn shows off her incredible body

Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn Potthast flexed for 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @thejaylyndavis/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast has two sisters, Jenn Potthast and Becky Lichtwerch, who are known to have presences within the franchise.

Libby’s sisters are also on social media and like to let 90 Day fans know that they take care of their bodies.

On the show, either Jenn or Becky appear often in workout clothes and an exercise scene with Libby has also taken place.

In any case, Jenn, whose Instagram handle is @thejaylyndavis, recently showed off her incredible curves in an Instagram Story where she took a mirror selfie that focused on the gains in her backside.

Jenn appeared with a high ponytail, white crop top tee, and almost-transparent gray legging that accentuated the hard work she has put into her body.

Jenn tagged her gym and did not offer a caption for the remarkable photo.

Jenn Potthast is verified on Instagram

Libby and Jenn’s other sister Becky Lichtwerch recently launched a verbal attack on Instagram via an Instagram video after not being verified.

Becky said that neither her, Jenn, their brother Charlie Potthast, his wife Megan Potthast, nor their dad Chuck Potthast were verified despite being within the 90 Day franchise for seven years.

She lashed out at Instagram and prompted them to explain what criteria she and her family didn’t meet to become verified because, according to Becky, they met all the requirements.

Not long after Becky’s video tear, both Becky and Jenn received their blue checkmarks. Charlie, Meg, and Chuck all appear to still be waiting for theirs.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers will see more of Jenn Potthast

Libby and Andrei’s storyline this season will focus on some shadiness around Andrei’s green card. Given the marred history between Andrei and Libby’s family, it looks like fingers will be pointed in every direction.

Happily Ever After? viewers already saw Becky and Jenn making fun of Andrei for the people he invited to his housewarming party and what they thought his intentions were around that.

Furthermore, Becky and Jenn had a lot of opinions about Charlie and his drinking, which they spoke about with their mom in front of Libby and Andrei at separate times.

In any case, both Becky and Jenn are poised to be featured more this season.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.