90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast stylish in animal print pants cuddles her newborn son

Elizabeth Potthast was stylish in animal print for a day out. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth Potthast slayed during her pregnancy and she’s just as fashionable now that her baby boy has arrived.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is enjoying some quality time with Winston, and she’s doing it in style– recently rocking a leopard print outfit that caught our attention.

She posted a photo of her attire on social media, which matched the colors and print of Winston’s baby wrap.

One image showed Elizabeth in casual leopard print pants paired with a black sleeveless tank top and fuzzy beige slippers. She had her hair piled on top of her head in a messy bun and rocked a pair of black-rimmed glasses.

Meanwhile, little Winston was comfortably snuggled up in his linen wrap as his mom had one arm around him and the other holding her phone as she snapped a mirror selfie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I never ‘baby wore’ with Ellie because she didn’t seem to like it but Win seems to love it,” wrote Elizabeth in the post.

In case you’re wondering, the term “baby wore” refers to a style of carrying a baby close to the body in a wrap or sling while the hands are left free.

Elizabeth also tagged @lovesakurabloom, the brand behind the fashionable baby carrier.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast stylish in leopard print

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star gave us a closer look at baby Winston, resting comfortably in his carrier with one of his tiny feet peeking out from the side.

Elizabeth was sitting down as she snapped a picture of Winston’s head resting against her chest as he slept.

“SNOOZIN” she captioned the second photo.

By the way, you’ll notice that the peach-colored carrier also has s thick leopard print strap that perfectly matched Elizabeth’s leopard print outfit.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast promotes baby brands

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star usually tags the brands of the baby items she’s been sharing online and she did just that in her latest Instagram Story.

She noted that Sakura Bloom is the company that made her stylish carrier but that’s not the only baby brand Elizabeth has promoted over the past few months

Back in September, before Winston’s arrival, Elizabeth shared a photo on Instagram of an infant lounger from Rahoo Baby– a brand she has partnered with.

The mom of two confessed that the “@rahoobaby infant lounger” was a “Must-Have” for baby Winston.

“It helps with acid reflux during and after feedings so hopefully that will help with any colic. It’s great for tummy time and created with safety as a priority,”

Elizabeth noted that while she chose a green infant linger for Winston there were other colors and designs available.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.