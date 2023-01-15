90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast stuns in sheer top and leather pants

Elizabeth Potthast enjoys a date night with Andrei Castravet. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast got all dressed up for a fun night out, and her post-baby body looked fabulous.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star opted for a combination of leopard print and leather as she left the kids at home for a grown-up outing with friends.

Elizabeth appeared to be having fun in the photo posted on social media, which showed her clad in a sheer leopard print blouse with a high neck and long sleeves.

The mom-of-two also styled the top with a black bra underneath.

She added tight leather pants and black pointy boots and completed the ensemble with a black crossbody bag, and sported black nails for the rocker-chic look.

Elizabeth added a bit of color thanks to her bright red lipstick and had her hair worn loose in mermaid waves–showing off a blunt cut and blonde highlights.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

The stylish TLC personality posed with one hand in her pocket as she snapped a mirror selfie with her girlfriend.

While Elizabeth’s husband, Andrei Castravet, wasn’t in the mirror selfie posted on Elizabeth’s Instagram Story, he was also there for the outing.

Earlier in the day, Elizabeth shared a snap as the Florida residents made their way to meet the other couple for a double date. Elizabeth was dressed in the same outfit as her selfie but added a brown leather jacket and oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Andrei donned a patterned, long-sleeve shirt and a black puffer vest.

“date night/day finally @andreicastravet,” Elizabeth captioned the snap.

Later in the evening, Elizabeth’s friend also posted a clip –tagging the TLC couple in her post–as they clicked their glasses during their dinner outing.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet, @lindsvandy37/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast promotes Viori Beauty

When the 90 Day Fiance: Happy Ever After? star isn’t busy with her two kids and her husband, Andrei, she makes time for a bit of influencing.

Currently, Elizabeth has 846k Instagram followers and combined with her reality TV appearances, that makes her a perfect candidate for brand promotions. Her latest paid promotion was for Viori Beauty, and after testing out their haircare products, she recommended the items to her social media followers.

In a sponsored video posted online, Elizabeth showed off the state of her hair and noted in her caption that she was “OBSESSED with the company’s shampoo and conditioner.

“I recently found the best shampoo & conditioner bars by Viori,” she wrote, while adding that since using the products, her locks have been “silky shiny and smooth.”

The Viori bars are handmade in the U.S. and are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and sulfate-free while being free of paraben.

“I love that my hair doesn’t feel hard and stripped after washing too! I’m linking them for you because you HAVE to get some for yourself or as a gift! “Elizabeth added.

She also shared her code which gives shoppers 20% off.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, No Limits airs on Sunday, January 15, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.