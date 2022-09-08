90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast stuns in red floor-length gown for second maternity shoot

Elizabeth Potthast shares new maternity photos. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast recently posted a slew of gorgeous maternity photos clad in a dramatic tulle dress. However, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star wasn’t done yet.

She just released another set of images, this time in a red floor-length dress giving us less drama and more elegance.

Elizabeth is now 36 weeks pregnant with her second child with husband Andrei Castravet and it won’t be long before their baby boy arrives.

In the meantime, the couple is giving us plenty of drama on the show which recently premiered.

There are a lot of changes on the horizon for the duo who just showed off their new home. Elizabeth is also making a big career change from working in her father’s company to full-time singer.

While her family has not been very supportive, the 32-year-old has the support of Andrei, who made a studio in their new home for her to record her music. Elizabeth recently released a cover of the classic song song written for Patsy Cline, Blue.

Many were impressed by her voice so much so that she was accused of lip-syncing over the vocals of country music star LeAnn Rimes, who also covered the song years ago. However, Elizabeth is not letting any of the naysayers affect her mood; she’s too busy slaying her pregnancy photo shoots.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast stuns in an elegant red dress

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star showed off more pregnancy photos on Instagram.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Andrei, Elizabeth, and their daughter Eleanor posed with horses in the stylish photoshoot, but all eyes were on the pregnant TLC star.

Elizabeth wore an elegant floor-length dress with long sleeves and the body-hugging outfit showed off her baby bump. The dress was simple but elegant and the bright red color stood out among the surrounding greenery.

The photoshoot took place at a large ranch and in one photo, one of the horses snuggled up next to Elizabeth’s belly as she cradled her baby bump with one hand.

Elizabeth Potthast says one maternity shoot isn’t enough

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star included her husband and daughter in the photoshoot and they all looked lovely.

Eleanor wore a peach and gold unicorn-themed outfit as she patted one of the horses who wore one of her unicorn headbands.

The family posed with the horses for the new photos weeks after Elizabeth shared her first set of maternity pictures on Instagram.

In the first set of images, Elizabeth wore a dramatic tulle robe with ruffles on the sleeves and hem. The emerald green outfit came with a matching bikini and a belt tied around her baby bump.

As for why Elizabeth did two photo shoots, she noted in her caption, “Because one maternity shoot isn’t enough + Ellie loves Unicorns! 🦄.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.