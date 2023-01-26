Elizabeth Potthast has been enjoying her bonding time with baby Winston, and she’s happily soaking up all the stages of his development.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently posted a sweet photo on social media while holding her son in her arms, but the point of the post was to show off his chunky legs.

However, it was a double dose of cuteness for viewers as Winston’s big sister Eleanor was also in the photo kissing his feet.

Elizabeth posted the cute moment on her Instagram Story, which showed her holding Winston against her body as he wrapped his little arms around her neck.

The newborn wore the cutest animal-print onesie, and Elizabeth had a blanket on her shoulder in case of any accidents.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s daughter Eleanor joined in on the bonding time by kissing one of her brother’s feet. Elizabeth had her phone in hand, right in time to capture the sweet moment with a mirror selfie.

“CHUNKY LEGS AND SISTER FEET KISSES 😁,” she captioned the post.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

The mom of two had a big smile on her face in the photo, and she was casually dressed while chilling at home with the kids. She wore a brown romper with a black tie string at the waist and was barefoot in the family selfie.

Speaking of family, Elizabeth had a big shindig at her home over the weekend to celebrate Eleanor’s birthday.

Elizabeth Potthast throws a sweet birthday party for Eleanor

Elizabeth and her husband, Andrei Castravet, threw their only daughter an epic birthday bash that would impress any four-year-old girl. The place was decked out in lots of bright colors, donut-shaped decor, and balloons in Eleanor’s favorite color, pink.

The video posted on Instagram showed lots of candy, donuts, and a gorgeous cake with two sugar cones on top. The party had a bounce house and a small pool in the backyard, but it was the zoo where Eleanor seemed to spend most of her time.

The newly minted four-year-old and her friends played with the piglets, ducks, and rabbits, but the highlight of the party was the little pony that she got to ride on.

Elizabeth also recorded the happy birthday song for Eleanor, and it played in the background of the video.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has her sights set on a singing career, and although she’s received mixed reviews, she’s not letting the naysayers get the best of her.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast promotes Viori

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has done a lot of brand promotions, thanks to her growing Instagram following, and one company she endorsed some time ago was Viori.

She posted a video using the brand’s shampoo and conditioner bars which are 100% vegan, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and sulfate-free.

Elizabeth told her followers that she was “obsessed” with the Viori products and noted, “My hair has been so silky shiny and smooth.”

“Use my code BFCM20 for 20% off! Viori.com⁣,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.