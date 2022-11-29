90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast shops for flowers in leggings and leopard print

Elizabeth Potthast is stylish in leopard print while shopping for poinsettias. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet enjoyed a day of shopping and they scored some great deals.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars captured the moment on camera when Elizabeth grabbed a large display of poinsettias–likely to add to her holiday decor.

Andrei posted the video of his wife on his Instagram Stories as the second-time mom got all dressed up for the day out.

Elizabeth was comfortably dressed in all black except for her trendy leopard print mules with gold chain embellishments on top — ideal for a day of shopping.

She wore a short-sleeved black top and black leggings paired with a black crossbody bag with a thick chain across the front.

Elizabeth had a big smile on her face as she strutted toward her husband with the small poinsettia tree covered in clear plastic and gold wrapping.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast stylish for a shopping day

Andrei filmed the moment when Elizabeth showed off the exciting find.

He tagged his wife in the post and captioned it, “How sweet ❤️.”

While the family is known for stirring up drama when the TLC cameras are around, it was a peaceful day of shopping for the couple who seemingly left their two kids at home for some alone time.

Elizabeth sported a fresh-faced look as she excitedly hugged the plant close to her body. Her hair was parted down the middle and styled straight while donning a pair of black-rimmed glasses.

The 32-year-old has been smiling a lot more these days and it’s due to the recent birth of her second child, a son, named Winston Leo Castravet who was born in October.

Elizabeth Potthast shows off her pearly whites

Elizabeth also has another reason to smile, and it’s due to her paid partnership with Lumineux which now has her proudly showing off sparkly white teeth.

She has an entire highlight section on her Instagram page dedicated to the company with videos and photos promoting their teeth whitening products.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star also has a 15 percent off promo code for followers who are interested in making a purchase.

She posted a video using their whitening pen and noted that the product is non-toxic, enamel-safe, and peroxide free.

The ingredients include aloe vera, coconut oil, essential oils, dead sea mineral, and dead sea salt.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.