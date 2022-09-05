90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast is ‘flattered’ as haters accuse her of lip-syncing over LeAnn Rimes’s vocals

Elizabeth Potthast is being accused of lip-syncing. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth Potthast is causing a stir online after she shared a video showing off her vocals by covering the Patsy Cline song, Blue.

Many people are familiar with LeAnn Rimes’ rendition of the song which she debuted back in 1996. However, Elizabeth did such a good job that people are accusing her of lip-syncing over the country singer’s vocals.

After the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared her version of the song on social media, many were shocked at her ability, but some refused to believe that it was Elizabeth’s voice they were hearing.

The comment section of her post has people claiming that the voice is not Elizabeth’s but LeAnn Rimes– a point the TLC star finds quite flattering.

To be fair, Elizabeth’s bad lip-syncing– in what seems to be a homemade music video– featuring herself and her husband Andrei Castravet isn’t helping her case.

The 32-year-old recorded the song in her studio and later added visuals before posting it online. However, while her vocals are impressive, the accompanying music video is not.

Elizabeth Potthast’s singing mistaken for LeAnn Rimes

Elizabeths’s social media followers were shocked when she posted the video on Instagram and many commented on her lovely voice.

However, some people felt that Elizabeth was lip-syncing over LeAnn Rimes’ rendition of the iconic Patsy Cline song and voiced their comments under her post.

“Wow y’all are really thinking she’s singing right here? 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ she’s always trying to scam money outta someone lol,” wrote one critic.

“That’s not her voice😂😂so your telling me her voice is the same as Leanne times,” reasoned someone else.

One commenter told Elizabeth, “You should at least give credit in the comment to @leannrimes.”

Another person bluntly stated, “You’re not even singing so please stop!! That’s not your voice it’s LeAnn Rimes!”

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Meanwhile, Elizabeth is not letting the haters get the best of her, she’s flattered by their disbelief.

Elizabeth Potthast is flattered people think her voice is LeAnn Rimes’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has seen the comments claiming that she’s not the one singing in the video. However, she is very happy to have her voice mistaken for that of LeAnn Rimes.

One Instagram user defended Elizabeth in the comments and noted, “People are so quick to judge 🙄…If you’ve been following Elizabeth’s stories for a while then you would know that she actually has a nice singing voice, so why is it so hard for most people on here to accept that this is actually her voice?”

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

The pregnant TLC star responded to the Instagram user who defended her and noted, “I’m flattered they think it’s LeAnn Rimes voice 😂 let them talk.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.