90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast is excited about her second pregnancy, says ‘I love it’

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet are expecting their second child. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth (Libby) and Andrei Castravet of the 90 Day Fiance universe are expecting their second child, which they announced on Instagram last week. Fans and other 90 Day stars dropped in the comments to congratulate the couple on their wonderful news. Their post was accompanied by a beautiful beach photo of Libby, Andrei, and their daughter, Ellie.

Libby and Andrei recently took a vacation to the Grand Canyon in Arizona and posted a video sharing the news of their growing family. Andrei said they will share their journey with their followers. Fans have seen fours season of their family, and are surely excited to see the progress of Libby’s pregnancy.

Elizabeth and Andrei have a new baby on the way!

Libby and Andrei’s video was posted the same day as their big announcement on Instagram and showed the couple on the rim of the Grand Canyon, and they were thrilled to show off Lib’s growing baby bump.

Andrei and Libby said to their followers, “Great news! As you might have already seen, or maybe not, we’re expecting baby number two!”, as Libby rubbed her small baby bump.

They continued, calling it Baby Castravet number two, “In Grand Canyon, Arizona, at the edge. We are at the Grand Canyon with some grand news to share. Show them the bump! A little bump there. We’re so excited to share this with you guys.”

Andrei closed out the message, saying, “We’re gonna share the journey!”

Libby captioned the post, “Baby Castravet on the way and we couldn’t be more thrilled! I almost forgot what it was like to be pregnant but now it’s all coming back to me and I love it.”

Fans and 90 Day Fiance alum, like David Toborowsky, wished the couple many congratulations in the comments.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Earlier that day, Libby announced, “We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2! Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣”

Andrei shared a similar message on his own Instagram, writing: “We are pleased to announce that due to hard work and a good attitude we will be promoting our daughter to big sister.”

The Castravet’s have been public with the good and bad in their 90 Day Fiance journey

The couple appeared in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, during which they got married in Elizabeth’s hometown of Tampa, Florida. They later had a second wedding in Andrei’s native Moldova, which aired on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Tensions have always run high between Andrei and Libby’s family. The drama reached a boiling point when Libby’s brother Charlie, who is in the family business with his dad Chuck, sister Becky, and Andrei, insulted Andrei in his speech after having a few drinks and accused him of mooching off Chuck.

Libby also recently revealed that her dad Chuck is currently battling cancer, but gave no details on the type of cancer or the exact prognosis.

Best wishes to the Castravet family from Monster and Critics!

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.