90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast in midi dress and designer bag for a day of pampering

Elizabeth Potthast is edging closer to her due date and the pregnant mama recently treated herself to a day of pampering.

She shared photos on social media clad in a fitted striped outfit that showed off her baby bump as she got dressed for the day out.

Elizabeth also snapped photos at the salon as she treated herself to a relaxing pedicure which she said would be her last one for a while– and she got a fresh new hairstyle as well.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is now ready to meet her baby boy and it won’t be much longer before he arrives. Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet will have their hands full with the new baby plus their 3-year-old daughter Eleanor, so let’s hope they’re ready.

Meanwhile, after months of visiting her doctor to make sure that Baby Castravet is staying healthy, Elizabeth has now completed her final set of bloodwork for her pregnancy.

At 38 weeks pregnant, all that’s left now is for Elizabeth to welcome her son into the world, but before he arrives, she scheduled a day of relaxation and pampering.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared photos on her Instagram Story of her day out. She wore a grey and white striped midi dress and accessorized the stylish pregnancy outfit with a black YSL bag.

Elizabeth snapped a mirror selfie after the day of pampering, which not only included a pedicure, but she got her hair done as well. The pregnant mama let her hair down and showed off her soft curls after leaving the salon.

The 32-year-old posted a photo of her feet soaking in the pedicure chair and tagged the picture as “Self Care.”

“Last trip to the salon for a while,” she also wrote on the post.

In another post, Elizabeth showed off her fresh new hairdo and added, “Let’s do the hair while were at it.”

Elizabeth Potthast is ready for Baby Castravet

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a post on her Instagram Story and noted that she was ready to meet her baby boy, and the wait won’t be for much longer.

Elizabeth, who was clad in a plunging black outfit and a pair of black-rimmed glasses exclaimed her excitement about the latest developments in her pregnancy.

At 38 weeks pregnant, the TLC personality is officially done with all her pregnancy bloodwork and she couldn’t be happier.

“Can’t believe how fast this pregnancy went by! No more blood work for me (Don’t like drawing blood!!),” said Elizabeth in her post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.