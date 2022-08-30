90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast hits the court in a stylish tennis outfit

Elizabeth Potthast wears a stylish outfit for a tennis match. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast and her family are back on our TV screens for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and in the premiere episode, she played a game of tennis with her family.

It’s still unclear who won the match between Elizabeth, Andrei Castravet, and their daughter Eleanor but they all looked quite stylish in their matching outfits.

Elizabeth wore her white tennis skirt and matching top as she practiced her swing.

We have a feeling baby Eleanor won the match as she also took to the court in her adorable ensemble to spend some quality time with her mom and dad.

It won’t be long before the toddler is joined by her baby brother, who is expected to make his debut later this year. In the meantime, the family of three will be sharing more of their life on TLC in another drama-filled season.

In the premiere, the couple mentioned having a second child in the future as they prepared to move into their new home. However, it seems Baby Castravet came earlier than they predicted, and we’ll see how that plays out in the upcoming episodes.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared photos of her family dressed in white as they squared off on the court. Elizabeth had her tennis racket in hand, and so did Eleanor as they posed for a cute photo.

The 32-year-old looked like a professional in her white polo top and matching three-layered tennis skirt as she got ready for a day of fun. She wore white sneakers with green streaks and had her hair in a ponytail.

Andrei was also dressed in all white, opting for a shirt in a similar style as Elizabeth’s paired with white shorts and white sneakers. In the photos, the Moldovian native held Eleanor in his hands as they smiled for the camera.

The three-year-old was even more stylish than her mom and dad in her tiny white top, navy blue skirt, and matching blue sneakers. Eleanor also had her hair in a ponytail like her mom’s as she held tight to her snacks.

Elizabeth Potthast strikes a pose with Andrei Castravet

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had a big smile on her face as she struck a pose with Andrei and Eleanor in the post on Instagram.

A short snippet of their time on the court played out in the premiere episode, but we’ll have to take a gamble at who won the match.

“Season premiere last night! Which was your fav part? (Mine was Ellie laughing at her Daddy trying to play tennis)⁣ 😂🎾👇🏻🤩⁣” wrote Elizabeth in her caption.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.