90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast cradles her growing baby bump in floral bikini

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast wears a floral swimsuit. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast had an eventful weekend and managed to pull off two stylish outfits at one event.

The pregnant TLC cast member cradled her baby bump in a photo shared on social media as she enjoyed some time by the pool. Elizabeth and her family had gathered for a birthday party and they had a bit of fun catching up during the celebration.

Elizabeth also enjoyed some bonding time with her sister Becky Lichtwerch as they spent the day together during the shindig.

It won’t be long before we see a lot more of Elizabeth and her family, as well as her husband Andrei Castravet, back on TV. The couple, who are currently expecting their second child together, has signed on for another season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? which premieres in a few weeks.

In the trailer for the new season, Elizabeth and Andrei are shocked to find out that people have been making false allegations against the Moldavian native to homeland security — which means he could be deported.

Andrei thinks it could be someone from Elizabeth’s family trying to sabotage him.

With a three-year-old daughter and a son on the way, we will see how that storyline plays out on the show if Andrei is forced to return to his home country. However, until then Elizabeth is enjoying her time before her baby boy arrives.

Elizabeth Potthast cradles her baby bump in a floral bikini

Elizabeth enjoyed her weekend celebrating with her family and she spent some time by the pool as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted a photo on her Instagram Story as she donned a floral one-piece swimsuit.

In the photo, Elizabeth gave a sly smile to the camera in her oversized sunglasses as she posed for the selfie and cradled her baby bump. However, that wasn’t the only stylish outfit that the 31-year-old reality TV personality showed off over the weekend.

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizbeth Potthast shows off her baby bump in a stylish jumpsuit

Elizabeth shared a cute moment with her sister Becky during the birthday celebration. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted a video of her and Becky playfully appearing from behind a curtain of blue streamers.

Elizabeth was stylish as she showed off her growing baby bump in a striped strapless jumpsuit with tie detail in the front. She also had her hair parted down the middle in a sleek style. Becky wore jeans shorts and a t-shirt and both women were barefoot in the video.

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth tagged her sister in the post and captioned it, “Party O’Clock.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.