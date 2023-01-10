90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast claps back after being called ‘annoying’

Elizabeth Potthast claps back after being called “annoying.” Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast got a little more than she bargained for after urging her social media followers to send in their questions.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star got asked about the show and her personal life.

However, one Instagram user had a biting comment instead of a question, calling Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet “both annoying.”

Elizabeth clapped back at the critic in a video response and blasted the viewer for lurking on her page despite their feelings about her.

“Yeah, you know I also too lurk on people’s profiles that I don’t like or think are annoying. They’re just so annoying I have to look at them all the time,” said Elizabeth mockingly.

In the clip, which was posted by @90dayfianceforever, she added, “It just annoys the s**t out of me… So I just end up following them just so I could say they’re so annoying.”

It seems the critic in question is or was among Elizabeth’s 845k Instagram followers — although she’s probably blocked them by now.

Elizabeth Potthast enjoys her first family trip of 2023

Despite the negative comment, Elizabeth Potthast is not letting the critics get the best of her as she enjoys the new year.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star and her family recently enjoyed their first trip of 2023, which seemed to have been a good one.

She posted several photos on Instagram from their time at the Georgia Alpine Village and it seems her daughter Eleanor had the most fun during their trip.

The little fashionista paid a visit to Babyland Hospital — home of the Cabbage Patch Kids — and snapped some cute photos from the tour.

Elizabeth also posted some cute snaps with her husband Andrei and baby Winston as the family of four spent their time in Helen, Georgia.

“First family trip together of 2023 🖤🤩🇩🇪⁣#thecastravets #eleanorandwinston #ga #helen #castravetcrew #myloves,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth and her controversial husband have been getting a lot of heat after their appearance on the show this season.

90 Day Fiance viewers bash Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast

After Elizabeth posted the cute family snaps online, viewers took to the comment section to call out the 32-year-old amid her ongoing family drama.

Elizabeth, along with her two sisters, her brother Charlie Potthast, and their dad Chuck, have been a close-knit family for many years.

However, things started to fall apart when Andrei joined the family. This season, things got worse between Elizabeth and her family and many people blamed the Moldovian native for being controlling and isolating his wife from her family.

“SHAME, how Andrea has you under total control that you have turned on your entire family,” wrote one critic.

“I don’t like him! He controls her!” reiterated someone else.

Another commenter added, “Andrei has a huge anger problem and for you to allow him to speak to your Mother the way he did us disgusting.”

One person also stated, “ITS DISGUSTING HOW HE CONTROL AND ISOLATED HER FROM HER FAMILY….”

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.