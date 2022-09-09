90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast admits second pregnancy with baby boy more difficult than her first

Elizabeth Potthast opens up about her pregnancy. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast is opening up about her pregnancy as her delivery date edges close and the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star confessed that this time things are a bit more difficult.

Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet are expecting their second child, a baby boy, in a matter of weeks.

The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter, Eleanor (Ellie), who is excited to become a big sister, and Elizabeth is hoping she will help when her baby brother arrives.

During a recent interview, the pregnant TLC star noted that little Ellie is getting ready by practicing on her dolls.

Meanwhile, Andrei and Elizabeth admitted that they’re not fully prepared for their son’s arrival quite yet, but they’re getting there. With five weeks left before the due date, the couple still has a bit of time to get things in order.

One thing they’ve already done is capture Elizabeth’s second pregnancy with not one but two photo shoots. A few weeks ago, Elizabeth shared the first set of photos in a dramatic green robe and just posted another collection of pictures clad in an elegant red gown.

However, while the pregnant mama is making it look easy, she admitted that hasn’t exactly been the case.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast talks about her ‘difficult’ pregnancy

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star and her husband Andrei had a chat with Us Weekly and Elizabeth got honest about her second pregnancy.

“I have about five weeks left. I am so exhausted. I feel like this pregnancy is more difficult,” said the 32-year-old. “I don’t know if it’s because I have a toddler within the mix of everything or if it’s because it’s a boy. I don’t know, but I’m definitely more exhausted.”

Aside from the exhaustion, Elizabeth said she’s eating around the clock as her due date draws close.

“I have to eat like every two hours and it’s like, [the baby] is totally [Andrei]’s son because he eats so much,” she confessed.

As for whether they’re prepped and ready to welcome their second child the couple is “about halfway there,” but that’s not surprising, as Andrei noted they are “last-minute people.”

However, one person who’s ready for Baby Castravet is his big sister.

Elizabeth Potthast’s daughter is ready to be a big sister

Elizabeth noted during the interview that Eleanor has been practicing for her baby brother’s arrival.

“She’s so excited. She actually refers to herself as ‘sister,’” shared the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star. “So if you say ‘Ellie’ or any nickname that she has, she’s like, ‘No, I’m sister.’”

“I feel like she’s gonna be so much help…she’s been playing a lot with like, her dolls lately and like, pretending to change the diapers. And I’m like, ‘This is good practice,’” Elizabeth added.

